The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX, “Real”), a technology platform reshaping real estate for agents, home buyers and sellers, today released results from its August 2024 Agent Survey, including early insights into the impact of the National Association of Realtors’ (“NAR”) settlement on the residential home sales market. With responses from nearly 300 agents across North America, the survey indicates minimal disruption in market activity and increasing agent optimism, driven by declining mortgage rates.
“While it's still early days, our internal data shows no significant changes in average commission rates for buy-side or sell-side transactions since the rule changes took effect,” said Tamir Poleg, Chairman and CEO of Real. “This stability suggests buyers and sellers continue to recognize the essential role agents play in navigating a home sale transaction, which is often the largest financial decision of an individual’s life.”
“We’re proud of the significant time and resources we invested in preparing our agents for these changes, ensuring they can focus on what they do best - delivering exceptional service and expertise in helping clients buy and sell homes,” said Sharran Srivatsaa, President of Real. “With mortgage rates easing, our agents are optimistic that improving affordability will reignite housing market activity, creating more opportunities for buyers and sellers alike.”
Key Survey Findings: Early Impacts of NAR Settlement Rule Changes
Key Survey Findings: Market Trends and Insights
A summary presentation of these results can be found on Real’s investor relations website at the link here.
About the Survey The Real Brokerage August 2024 Agent Survey included responses from approximately 300 real estate agents across the United States and Canada and was conducted between August 30, 2024 and September 15, 2024. Responses to questions regarding transaction growth and agent optimism were calibrated on a 0-100 point index scale, with readings above 50 indicating an improving trend, whereas readings below 50 indicate a declining trend. Responses are meant to capture industry-level information and are not meant to serve as an indication of Real’s company-specific growth trends. Additionally, given the smaller sample size, there can be greater variability in Canada index results on a month-to-month basis.
About Real Real (NASDAQ: REAX) is a real estate experience company working to make life’s most complex transaction simple. The fast-growing company combines essential real estate, mortgage and closing services with powerful technology to deliver a single seamless end-to-end consumer experience, guided by trusted agents. With a presence in all 50 states throughout the U.S. and Canada, Real supports over 21,000 agents who use its digital brokerage platform and tight-knit professional community to power their own forward-thinking businesses.
Forward-Looking Information This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “likely” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as of the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, expectations regarding the residential real estate market in the U.S. and Canada.
Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to Real’s business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. Real considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, slowdowns in real estate markets and economic and industry downturns. These factors should be carefully considered and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Real cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Real assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.
