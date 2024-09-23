Continues Increasing Expansion in Southeast Asia with Sixth Partnership Announcement and New Revenue Streams

BREA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN), a leading specialty coffee retailer in the U.S., today announced a strategic joint venture with Gaingan Humantech Co. LTD to open three new Reborn Coffee locations in Bangkok, Thailand. The joint venture aims to expand Reborn Coffee's presence across Thailand, bringing its signature fourth-wave coffee experience to the country.

The flagship location of the joint venture will be at One Bangkok, a landmark mixed-use development in the heart of Thailand's capital. One Bangkok is poised to become the new epicenter of urban life, featuring five office towers, three luxury hotels, four residential towers, and retail precincts with 450 stores, creating a vibrant community hub. It boasts a combined gross floor area of 1.83 million square meters and is designed to integrate modern urban living with culture, art, and green spaces.

"Gaingan Humantech Co., LTD will lead Reborn Coffee’s expansion throughout Thailand," said Jay Kim, CEO of Reborn Coffee Inc. "By fostering a vibrant local coffee culture, Reborn Coffee and our joint venture partners will innovate in coffee, tea brewing, and specialty bakery offerings. We are setting a new standard for premium beverages and artisanal products in Thailand while positioning ourselves as a leader in Southeast Asia’s thriving coffee market."

Thailand’s coffee market has seen rapid expansion, with coffee consumption increasing by over 20% in the last five years. As the demand for premium coffee continues to rise among the country’s younger urban population, Reborn Coffee’s entry into this growing market comes at an opportune moment. Southeast Asia is emerging as a major hub for coffee culture, with coffee consumption across the region expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% through 2025.

Reborn Coffee is strategically positioning itself to capture a share of this high-growth market in Southeast Asia, which is projected to be worth over $6 billion by 2025. With an increasing preference for specialty coffee, Thailand’s burgeoning coffee culture presents a significant opportunity for Reborn to establish itself as a market leader.

This joint venture will initially launch at three high-traffic locations, including One Bangkok, setting a strong foundation for future growth with additional stores planned in the coming years.