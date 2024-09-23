Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024

Regency Centers Invites You to Join Its Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency Centers” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REG) will announce its third quarter 2024 earnings results on Monday, October 28, 2024, after the market closes. The Company’s earnings release and supplemental information package will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website – investors.regencycenters.com. The Company will host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call
Date:Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Time:11:00 a.m. ET
Dial#:877-407-0789 or 201-689-8562
Webcast:3rd Quarter 2024 Webcast Link

Replay

Webcast Archive: Investor Relations page under Webcasts & Presentations

About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com

Christy McElroy 904 598 7616 ChristyMcElroy@regencycenters.com

