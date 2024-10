JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency Centers” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REG) will announce its third quarter 2024 earnings results on Monday, October 28, 2024, after the market closes. The Company’s earnings release and supplemental information package will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website – investors.regencycenters.com. The Company will host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2024 Time: 11:00 a.m. ET Dial#: 877-407-0789 or 201-689-8562 Webcast: 3rd Quarter 2024 Webcast Link

Replay

Webcast Archive: Investor Relations page under Webcasts & Presentations