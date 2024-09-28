COMMERCE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Foods, California’s largest K-12 school meal vendor, has launched its first all-vegetarian menu with four fully plant-based vegan meal options for students back in school this fall. Students now have the option to select a special vegetarian menu or a main menu with popular vegetarian and meat-based entrees.

“Our ultimate goal is to ensure as many students as possible eat school lunch, including those with dietary restrictions or cultural reasons for avoiding meat,” said Anna Severns, Director of Menus and Nutrition at Revolution Foods. “We designed this vegetarian menu to be healthy and less dairy-dominant, with new plant-based proteins replacing meat in familiar dishes kids love.”

The new plant-based menu rotates on a two-week cycle and includes student favorites such as bean and cheese burritos, cheese tamales with black beans, cheese pizza and lasagna with marinara sauce. New to the menu is a soy burger and four unique vegan options – an edamame teriyaki bowl, bean burrito bowl, marinara pasta and taco bowl with beans featuring a pea-based meat alternative.

The vegetarian menu is one of several changes Revolution Foods is introducing this school year, all aimed at encouraging as many students as possible to enjoy healthy meals at school. New menu additions bring the total number of unique breakfast options offered to 33 and lunch options to 40. Highlights include: