Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 20, 2024

Road and trail closures lifted near wildfires on Nez Perce-Clearwater Forest

Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports

The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest rescinded road and trail closures associated with three wildfire complexes burning in remote areas.

In a news release, the agency said recent weather including rain and cooler temperatures has moderated fire activity. However, there are dozens of fires that continue to burn on the forest that could become more active if a predicted warming trend materializes.

The Moore Square Complex is composed of two different lightning-caused fires, the Anchor Fire and the Ace Butte Fire. Both fires are located approximately 23 miles northeast of Riggins and have a combined size of about 3,673 acres.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The Cracker Jack Complex is composed of four different lightning-caused wildfires burning in the Gospel-Hump Wilderness. Together, they have burned 5,420 acres.

The Moose Creek Complex includes four wildfires in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness Area near the Moose Creek Ranger Station and Airstrip. They have burned a combined 1,502 acres.

Recently burned areas can be hazardous, according to the news release, especially when fall and winter rains arrive.

“The risk of being in and near burned areas changes following fires. There’s always the danger inherent in fire-weakened trees, but something that’s not always considered is the potential for debris flows or flash floods in and downstream of burned areas. The stability of soils is weakened for a few years following a fire, heightening the potential for debris flows from not only this year’s fires but years past as well,” Erin Grinde, Burned Area Emergency Response Coordinator for the forest, said in the news release.

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy