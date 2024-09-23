The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest rescinded road and trail closures associated with three wildfire complexes burning in remote areas.

In a news release, the agency said recent weather including rain and cooler temperatures has moderated fire activity. However, there are dozens of fires that continue to burn on the forest that could become more active if a predicted warming trend materializes.

The Moore Square Complex is composed of two different lightning-caused fires, the Anchor Fire and the Ace Butte Fire. Both fires are located approximately 23 miles northeast of Riggins and have a combined size of about 3,673 acres.