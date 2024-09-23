The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest rescinded road and trail closures associated with three wildfire complexes burning in remote areas.
In a news release, the agency said recent weather including rain and cooler temperatures has moderated fire activity. However, there are dozens of fires that continue to burn on the forest that could become more active if a predicted warming trend materializes.
The Moore Square Complex is composed of two different lightning-caused fires, the Anchor Fire and the Ace Butte Fire. Both fires are located approximately 23 miles northeast of Riggins and have a combined size of about 3,673 acres.
The Cracker Jack Complex is composed of four different lightning-caused wildfires burning in the Gospel-Hump Wilderness. Together, they have burned 5,420 acres.
The Moose Creek Complex includes four wildfires in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness Area near the Moose Creek Ranger Station and Airstrip. They have burned a combined 1,502 acres.
Recently burned areas can be hazardous, according to the news release, especially when fall and winter rains arrive.
“The risk of being in and near burned areas changes following fires. There’s always the danger inherent in fire-weakened trees, but something that’s not always considered is the potential for debris flows or flash floods in and downstream of burned areas. The stability of soils is weakened for a few years following a fire, heightening the potential for debris flows from not only this year’s fires but years past as well,” Erin Grinde, Burned Area Emergency Response Coordinator for the forest, said in the news release.