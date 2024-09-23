Same show, new location

The annual Clearwater Spey Gathering will be held Sept. 28 at a new venue this year but feature some of the top names in two-handed fly fishing.

Sponsored jointly by the Red Shed Fly Shop at Peck and the House of Fly Project, the event that has long been held at the Lenore Rest Area will move to Orofino City Park. The new location offers more room and a chance for presenters and those who attend the event to cast from river-right instead of river-left.

“It’s going to be much easier for folks to get down to the river if they want to be closer to the presentations,” said Drew Evans of North 40 Fly Shop, House of Fly and Ballistic Fly Lines. “There is more room to spread out and more parking and it’s closer to amenities.”

Headlining presenters include Ed Ward, OPST Skagit, who helped develop Skagit lines and the Intruder fly; spey casting instructor and Reo line developer Simon Gawesworth; and Lee Davison, a champion caster and developer of Ballistic Fly Lines.

“I think it’s going to be good. We have some big names and a new location,” said Poppy Cummins of the Red Shed.