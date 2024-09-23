SciSparc Signs Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Sell Stake in MitoCareX

The intended selling valuation represents an increase of47% from the valuation at the time ofSciSparc’sinitial investment inMitoCareXBio

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SciSparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC) (the "Company" or "SciSparc"), a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system, announced it has signed a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”) to sell its entire ownership interest in MitoCareX Bio Ltd. ("MitoCareX"), the Company’s venture with Dr. Alon Silberman that focuses on drug discovery and development of cancer therapeutics by targeting the mitochondrial SLC25 protein family, to a publicly-traded company in the United States (“the Purchaser”). SciSparc currently owns 52.73% of the issued and outstanding share capital of MitoCareX.

Pursuant to the terms of the LOI, initially, in exchange for transferring and selling to the Purchaser a number of ordinary shares of MitoCareX that constitute 27% of its ownership in MitoCareX, SciSparc will receive in cash consideration $700,000. Subsequent to this first phase, SciSparc will transfer to the Purchaser the remaining 73% of its ownership stake in MitoCareX in exchange for a certain number of shares based on the valuation of the Purchaser equal to $8,000,000 and a valuation of MitoCareX equal to $5,000,000 (the latter of which includes the $700,000 in cash consideration for SciSparc’s shares described above).

The LOI also includes provisions for additional milestones that, upon achievement, could increase the consideration paid by the Purchaser to SciSparc from $5 million to $7 million. The details of the full terms of this transaction are subject to negotiation and execution of definitive agreements.

The valuation of MitoCareX, as described in the LOI, constitutes an increase of 47% since the Company’s first investment in MitoCareX ($3.4 million).

“SciSparc is focused on unlocking value through our investments and partnerships,” said Oz Adler, CEO of SciSparc. “We believe that this agreement, which sets the foundation for future value growth through milestone achievements, aligns with our long-term strategy to enhance shareholder value."