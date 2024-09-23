Seeking care amid political discourse

MOSCOW — Julia Keleher had spent about a decade helping other transgender people access health care that affirms their gender identity before they started seeking it for themself a few years ago.

Keleher, who is nonbinary and uses she or they pronouns, said they often worked providing resources to transgender college students through their work at the University of Idaho’s LGBTQA Office. But until they were in their 30s, Keleher didn’t know medical transition could be an option for them.

That changed four years ago, when they read an article about low-dosing, or “microdosing” testosterone. The process is sometimes undertaken by nonbinary individuals who are assigned female at birth to achieve less than maximal masculinizing effects.

Testosterone therapy is a type of health care that falls under the umbrella of what’s called “gender-affirming health care.” It’s health care that helps bring an individual’s body into closer alignment with their gender identity.

“I had no idea that you could take a lower dosage,” Keleher said. “I thought it was kind of, like, all or nothing.”

The knowledge opened up new possibilities for Keleher. They started taking low-dose testosterone at 37 years old, and said the medication gave them a new sense of comfort in their body they hadn’t felt since puberty.

“It kind of felt like I was wearing too-tight shoes for a long time,” they said. “Then, I got a pair of shoes that actually fit me. And like, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I didn’t realize how bad my pair of shoes before this were.’ ”

About the same time Keleher started testosterone, they also got on a waitlist for top surgery to masculinize their chest.

They had wanted it for longer, they said, but even a consultation took a year to get. Navigating insurance and other obligations during the pandemic was difficult, Keleher said.

Finally, they got their surgery date for Oct. 1 of this year. Everything was covered under their deductible, and Keleher said they felt ready.

“I’ve had a lot of time to cool down in this thought process. It’s been three, four years and I’m not changing my mind,” they said.

But even though Keleher’s mind was made up, some Idaho politicians were working to pass a law that would limit the kinds of health coverage available to many transgender people living in the state.

Gender-affirming health care has been associated with a lowered risk of depression and suicide, according to the Adolescent. Major medical organizations including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association, and the American Psychological Association recognize gender-affirming care as being medically necessary.

Despite that, Idaho’s Legislature passed House Bill 668 this spring, banning public funds from being used for gender-affirming care. The law makes it so transgender people on Medicaid or state health insurance plans can no longer get treatments including hormones or gender-affirming surgery covered through their health insurance.

The state now faces a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of two transgender Idaho inmates, who say the law is a violation of their Eighth Amendment rights against cruel and unusual punishment.

Idaho had already passed a total ban on gender-affirming care for minors in 2023 — but the new law affects adults.

Roughly 7,000 Idaho adults are estimated to be transgender, according to the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles. The same institute estimates that across the U.S., approximately 21% of all transgender people in the country are Medicaid recipients.

Roughly 62,000 Idahoans are insured through a state health insurance plan, according to a report by the Idaho Capitol Sun. Nationwide, transgender people account for roughly 0.5% to 1.6% of the total population, according to PolitiFact.

For Keleher, the new law meant that suddenly, a $10,000 procedure that had been covered just weeks before would now require them to pay out of pocket. Keleher had to cancel their surgery. They’re unsure of when they’ll be able to reschedule.

Keleher said friends have suggested creating a GoFundMe to help pay for medical expenses, but crowdsourcing for a procedure that would have been covered just a few months before doesn’t sit right, they said.