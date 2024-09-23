LONDON, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serabi Gold Plc (AIM: SRB, TSX:SBI, OTCQX:SRBIF), based in London with Brazilian operations, focused on gold mining and development, today announced that Mike Hodgson, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 1st 2024.

DATE: October 1st TIME: 12:00 PM ET LINK: https://bit.ly/3z584tW Available for 1x1 meetings: October 1, 2, 3

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Serabi Gold Plc