Local NewsSeptember 28, 2024
Several Moscow roads closed through Monday
Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Several Moscow roads will be closed today through early next week as crews finish a sewer main replacement project.

Fifth, Seventh and Eighth Streets, between Washington and Jefferson, will be closed through Monday.

Sixth Street, from Washington to Jefferson, will be closed Monday.

These closures could continue into Tuesday as crews finish paving the streets.

As each street is paved, they will be reopened as soon as possible, according to City of Moscow engineer Phil Baunach.

The sewer main replacement project began in early August. People who are unable to access public services because of this construction are asked to email ejaccessibility@ci.moscow.id.us or call (208) 883-7600.

