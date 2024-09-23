Shock Top’s Bold New Hard Iced LiiT Tea is Here

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shock Top Company, a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), is excited to introduce its latest innovation: Shock Top LiiT Hard Iced Tea. With a robust 9% alcohol content by volume, this hard iced tea is designed to keep the good times rolling, even as the days get shorter.

This isn’t your grandma’s iced tea. Shock Top’s LiiT packs a punch with bold flavors and a refreshing twist that’s perfect for those who aren’t quite ready to let go of summer. Think of it as your new go-to companion for all things fall – from tailgates to bonfires – LiiT is the beverage that’ll keep your spirits high as temperatures drop.

Launching nationwide today, Shock Top LiiT Hard Iced Tea will be available in Original, Peach Tea, and Raspberry Tea flavors. Customers can now snag it in stores in 19.2-ounce single cans and 12-ounce 12-pack variety packs starting in early October. If you are squeezing every last bit of sun rays and good times that are left of the summer season, LiiT is here to ensure you do it with a kick.

“LiiT is bold, refreshing, and stands out during fall releases. We’re making sure our fans have the perfect drink to extend their summers,” says Ryan Workman, Brand Director at Shock Top.

Shock Top LiiT is here to remind everyone that just because summer is over doesn’t mean the fun has to be. So, grab a can, raise it high, and let’s keep the party going.

21+ Only. Always enjoy responsibly. The Shock Top Company. Portland, OR

About The Shock Top Company Founded in 2006 with the launch of its iconic Belgian White Ale, Shock Top brews bold, delicious beer that is perfect for those who crave flavor and fun. With a flair for the unexpected, Shock Top creates exciting twists on classic styles. From the legendary Belgian White to the refreshing Lemonade Shandy, and the new fruit flavors of Mango Wheat and Blueberry Wheat, the Shock Top lineup is all about living life unfiltered and breaking out of the mundane. Dive into the Shock Top experience on social @shocktop on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

