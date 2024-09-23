FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

The ESG case from China’s Sinopec, titled “Empowering Green Development, Co-Creating a Zero-Carbon Future,” stood out from dozens of entries and was awarded the Best Case in the Environmental Protection category at the first Sino-European Corporate ESG Best Practice Conference held in Frankfurt, Germany.

An ESG case from China's Sinopec was awarded the Best Case in the Environmental Protection category at the first Sino-European Corporate ESG Best Practice Conference held in Frankfurt, Germany.

Walter Döring, Chairman of German World Market Leaders Association, on behalf of the event's organizing committee, announced the results. He stated, “Sinopec has demonstrated exceptional practical value in environmental protection. Through its comprehensive environmental management system and innovative technological means, as well as the use of clean energies such as geothermal hydrogen and CCUS, Sinopec has achieved significant emission reductions and green development.”

The conference committee recognized that Sinopec's case reflects the company's firm steps toward green development, making it highly readable and valuable as a reference. As a result, they granted it the Best Environmental Protection Case award.

In his keynote speech at the conference, Sinopec spokesperson Yu Yongsheng said that Sinopec, as an integrated energy and chemical company and a leading participant in the UN Global Compact, always upholds its brand commitment of “Clean Energy, Better Life.”

Sinopec actively incorporates ESG as a deliberate choice, embedding the concepts of responsibility, innovation, and sustainability into its corporate strategy and operations, transforming ESG from an "idea" into a soft power that strengthens the company, and striving to build a world-leading clean energy and chemical company.

Sinopec continuously enhances its ESG capabilities, contributing to the high-quality development of the enterprise. As the world's largest oil refining company and the second-largest producer of chemical products, Sinopec adheres to its corporate mission of "fueling a better life" and seeks the harmonious development of the company and society.

In recent years, in response to the severe challenges of global climate change and energy security, Sinopec has continuously improved its ESG governance structure, vigorously implemented its green and clean development strategy, steadily promoted energy transformation, embraced the trend of electrified transportation, and earnestly fulfilled its social responsibilities while strengthening corporate governance efficiency. Since 2007, Sinopec has published its corporate sustainability report for 18 consecutive years.