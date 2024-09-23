WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Skyloom, a leader in space technology innovation, is excited to announce that its groundbreaking space-based Optical Communications Terminal (OCT) will be donated to the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum. This distinguished recognition celebrates Skyloom’s pioneering efforts in space-based telecommunications.

Skyloom’s OCT, developed for interoperability with the U.S. Space Development Agency's (SDA) Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, represents a major advancement in space communication technology. SDA has driven the creation of a standardized OCT protocol, enabling interoperability across satellite systems and fostering significant industry advancements. This standardization not only boosts military and commercial space operations but also paves the way for a new era in global communications.

The SDA constellation delivers critical services to the warfighters from space, including low-latency data transport integrated with tactical data links, tracking of advanced missile threats and custody of time-critical land and maritime targets.

Much like how fiber optics revolutionized terrestrial communications by enabling high-speed, long-range connectivity with minimal signal loss, space-based optical communication technology promises a similar transformation by also enabling truly ubiquitous global connectivity by unlocking orbital meshed networks. Skyloom’s technology marks a significant leap forward, mirroring the evolutionary impact of fiber optics for the internet.

"We are deeply honored to have our technology join the Smithsonian’s collection," said Marcos Franceschini, Skyloom’s President and co-founder. "This recognition not only highlights our commitment to innovation but also underscores the importance of space-based optical communication in the broader context of aerospace history."

The National Air and Space Museum maintains the world’s largest and most significant collection of aviation and space artifacts, encompassing all aspects of human and robotic flight, as well as related works of art and archival materials. It operates two landmark facilities and is one of the most visited museums in the world.

About Skyloom

Skyloom Global Corp. is a Colorado-based telecommunications innovator founded with the mission to develop, deploy, and operate one of the fundamental pieces of tomorrow's space-based telecommunication infrastructure for the provision of data transport services on a global scale. They leverage deep heritage in space optical communications networking technologies to enable real time data transfer so that customers and decision makers can leverage perishable information.