SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom, the global business and technology consulting company, today announced it has opened a Global Technology Center in Mexico and plans to hire more than 500 professionals in LATAM by 2025 to support customer demand. Mexico is the first LATAM country to support Slalom’s new delivery model, named Allshore. Allshore combines local, national, and global talent with digital delivery tools like AI to help companies customize their teams to fit the most advantageous time, place, and price.

“Slalom is a global company, and Allshore gives our customers access to customized delivery solutions that optimize speed, cost, and quality simultaneously. To be truly customer-obsessed means we must be able to consistently customize our solutions to each company’s situation to deliver the value they want and need. This means being agile, having deep knowledge of our customers' businesses and how they serve their customers, and offering multiple options to shape their solutions,” said Brian Turner, Executive President of the Americas. “Slalom consultants excel in building products and delivering solutions that enable our customers to connect more deeply and best serve their customers. Allshore allows companies to reach their goals more quickly and successfully by using talent from around the globe.”

In LATAM, Slalom plans to hire more than 500 professionals through the next year to support Allshore customers who want help accelerating their growth and transformation, embracing emerging technology, and delivering initiatives faster and better.

The company is encouraging engineers, senior engineers, and architects across software engineering, data engineering, platform engineering, and quality engineering in Mexico to apply at jobs.slalom.com. Slalom looks to hire those with specific experience in product engineering, cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, and GCP), D&A, and AI. To grow the Slalom team in Mexico, the company has hired Jose “Chema” Rancano, an experienced professional with over two decades of experience in consulting. He's led teams at McKinsey and Accenture and lived in 13 cities across seven countries, providing him with a global perspective and professional experience.