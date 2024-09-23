Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024

SmartyPants Vitamins Launches Science-Backed Immunity Gummy Supplement For Kids

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the seasons begin to change and the school year is back in full swing,

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the seasons begin to change and the school year is back in full swing, SmartyPants Vitamins announced today the launch of its latest gummy supplement for kids – Kids Triple Action Immunity. Featuring a powerhouse trio of Vitamin C, D, and Zinc and other science backed ingredients, SmartyPants Kids Triple Action Immunity contains 67% more nutrients than the leading kids immunity gummy.†

Featuring bioavailable nutrients like Zinc Citrate and B12 as Methylcobalamin in better-for-you forms, SmartyPants Kids Triple Action Immunity Gummies offers easy absorption by the body. What’s more, at a time when kids need it most, the new formula includes antioxidant support with premium ElderCraft®, a clinically-tested black elderberry extract. This also makes for a kid-approved delicious elderberry flavor.

“As my own children are now back in school, I know just how critical immune support is for little ones,” SmartyPants Vitamins Chief Revenue Office Jeff Wong said. “Our expertly crafted supplements are backed by the latest scientific research, providing parents with a bit more peace of mind during this busy (and sometimes nerve wracking!) time.”

As the latest addition to SmartyPants’ full portfolio of supplements for the whole family, Kids Triple Action Immunity is a Clean Label Project® Purity Award Winner! This means it was subjected to strict testing for 200+ contaminants and chemicals, so you can be sure you're giving your family high-quality vitamins you can trust. Additionally, it’s free of the US 9 major allergens, GMO-free, gluten-free, free from synthetic colors, and certified vegetarian by AVA.

SmartyPants Kids Triple Action Immunity is now available on  Amazon.

† than the leading kids immunity gummy, based on $ Sales, IRI InfoScan, and MULO, 04/2023 - 04/2024

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

ABOUT SMARTYPANTS VITAMINS Founded in 2011, SmartyPants Vitamins offers highest-quality vitamins and supplements that enable every parent to nurture healthy development for their family. Prioritizing premium, science-backed formulas, SmartyPants supplements feature bioavailable forms of nutrients to address nutritional gaps and offer comprehensive, great-tasting solutions for daily health. Unlike other brands, all SmartyPants supplements are third-party lab tested for purity, potency and safety. From its inception, SmartyPants has generated life-changing nutrient donations for women and children in the U.S. and globally via the brand’s partnership with Vitamin Angels. SmartyPants Vitamins can be found on Amazon and at Costco, Walmart, Target, and stores near you nationwide. To learn more, visit smartypantsvitamins.com or check out @smartypants on Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTS Allison Clark Praytell Agency Email: smartypants@praytellagency.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80209823-c0a4-48f8-a4ff-946692a5d040

