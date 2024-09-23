ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

SONIC ® Drive-In donates a portion of proceeds from every drink purchase to support local public schools through the brand’s Limeades for Learning ® initiative, and this October, SONIC is going all-in on reading for National Book Month and making it easier for students to get books both inside and outside the classroom. Through partnerships with Little Free Library and education non-profit DonorsChoose, SONIC invites guests to get involved by helping to “Fill Every Shelf” by donating to teacher-submitted requests for books on DonorsChoose to keep classroom libraries stocked or by building a Little Free Library in their community.

To kickstart National Book Month, on Thursday, October 3 the SONIC Foundation will provide up to $1.25 million to match donations to classroom projects requesting books through DonorsChoose, a website that allows people to donate directly to classroom requests submitted by teachers across the U.S. Every public donation made on that day to teachers’ book requests on the DonorsChoose platform will receive a dollar-for-dollar match from the SONIC Foundation, while funding lasts. Visit DonorsChoose.org/FillEveryShelf starting October 3 to donate directly to any of the more than 8,000 book requests currently seeking support.

“Fostering a love of reading in students is one of the most important and sometimes challenging roles for educators,” said Alix Guerrier, CEO of DonorsChoose. “From gathering essential literary materials to finding new ways to inspire young readers, teachers pour their hearts and resources into keeping their bookshelves full. With the SONIC Foundation’s support, thousands of students and educators nationwide will have access to the resources they need to help make reading an integral part of the classroom experience.”

To inspire new readers and make books more accessible, SONIC is also sponsoring 25 Little Free Libraries in communities across the country. The initiative kicked off with a custom book-sharing box installation at Solidarity Sandy Springs near the brand’s Atlanta headquarters, sharing books and fostering a love of reading right in its own backyard.

“Education has always been at the core of our Limeades for Learning program, and we’ve seen the impact it’s had over the past 15 years with more than $28 million going to support public school teachers and students across the markets SONIC serves,” said Stuart Brown, Executive Director of the SONIC Foundation. “Making books more readily available, whether in schools or local communities, is key to fostering lifelong learning. Partnering with Little Free Library and DonorsChoose helps turn our passion for literacy into meaningful action this National Book Month and engage and empower the next generation through books.”

Starting today, anyone can apply to bring one of the 25 SONIC-sponsored Impact Libraries to their community at LittleFreeLibrary.org/programs/impact-library/apply/. These free “take a book, share a book” exchanges can be placed in front yards, housing projects, community centers, schools, parks, gardens and other easily accessible spots for everyone to enjoy. To find the closest book-sharing box near them, guests can download the Little Free Library mobile app to get directions, create routes and track the libraries they visit to drop off or find books.

“Everyone deserves a book to read, but many kids still struggle to find them, even with support from local schools and libraries. It's an honor to partner with SONIC Drive-In this month to bring 25 book-sharing boxes to communities that need them most,” said Little Free Library Executive Director Greig Metzger. “Having reliable access to books is the first step to unlocking the power of reading, and Little Free Library is thrilled to play a part in SONIC’s efforts to expand book access and spread the joy of reading nationwide.”

Guests can also join the SONIC brand’s mission simply by ordering their favorite drink at the drive-in. Every time guests purchase a Drink, Slush, Blast or Shake, SONIC donates a portion of proceeds to the SONIC Foundation, which supports public education through Limeades for Learning.* Powered by the SONIC ® Foundation, SONIC has donated more than $28 million since 2009 to fund local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs to support public education in the U.S.

To learn more about Limeades for Learning and how the SONIC Foundation is creating brighter futures for America’s youth, visit www.Foundation.SONICDriveIn.com.

*SONIC donates a portion of every Drink, Slush, Blast and Shake purchase to the SONIC Foundation, which is used to support local schools across the communities SONIC serves through partners like DonorsChoose. The SONIC Foundation is a division of the Inspire Brands Foundation. For more information about the SONIC Foundation, visit foundation.sonicdrivein.com

