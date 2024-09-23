BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Springbig, the leader in cannabis loyalty marketing and communications technology, is proud to announce its successful onboarding of GrowHealthy, one of Florida's leading medical cannabis providers and a member of the iAnthus portfolio of cannabis retailers. The partnership with GrowHealthy completes the global migration of iAnthus’ dispensaries onto Springbig’s platform, providing a unified and consistent approach to customer engagement.

“We are thrilled to welcome GrowHealthy to the Springbig family,” said Jeffery Harris, CEO of Springbig. “This partnership gives us the opportunity to demonstrate the exceptional service GrowHealthy deserves and provide its team with the tools and support needed for a successful loyalty and messaging operation.”

Known for its commitment to delivering high-quality cannabis products and outstanding customer experiences across multiple states, iAnthus has adopted Springbig’s cutting-edge platform for GrowHealthy in Florida. This move consolidates iAnthus’ Loyalty Program Marketing, SMS, and email communications into one seamless solution, nationwide across all its retail brands. By centralizing these functions, the company can now unify its operations across all markets, offering more efficient message delivery and enhanced customer engagement while benefiting from cost efficiencies and streamlined training for staff.

“Our goal is to deliver a seamless experience for our patients across the Florida market. Springbig allows us to consolidate our loyalty programs, email, and SMS communications onto a single platform, streamlining the management of our outreach. This enables us to focus on delivering consistent, timely messages that resonate with our customers," said Richard Proud, CEO of iAnthus. "By standardizing across all our retail assets, we gain a comprehensive view of the customer journey and a closer integration with our point-of-sale systems. This enhances our ability to track engagement, analyze customer responses, and refine our strategies to keep our communications relevant and impactful.”

Springbig’s proprietary platform is specifically designed to address the unique challenges faced by regulated industries such as cannabis businesses, including stringent texting regulations and rapidly changing market conditions. By partnering with Springbig, GrowHealthy will see improvements in customer retention, engagement and a stronger brand presence in the market.