AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpyCloud announced today the release of its new hosted automation solution, SpyCloud Connect, which delivers custom-built automation workflows to Information Security (InfoSec) and Security Operations (SecOps) teams. The solution enables rapid automation of SpyCloud’s suite of identity threat protection products with a vast array of security tools and systems they currently use to protect their business and users from cyber threats – saving them valuable time and alleviating overburdened resources.

With this new solution, SpyCloud will build, maintain, and support customer-specified workflows across their desired integration destinations – connecting SpyCloud’s rich recaptured darknet data with the tools they already use to deliver automated remediation of compromised identities across their workforce.

“When in-house development and engineering resources are strapped, we want to help customers take full advantage of the high-fidelity darknet data provided by SpyCloud’s products,” explained Damon Fleury, SpyCloud’s chief product officer. “With SpyCloud Connect, teams now have an endless number of integrations available to take instant action on the exposed identity data elements discovered and recaptured by SpyCloud.”

SpyCloud Connect maximizes existing investments in diverse security tools and systems, including SIEMs, SOARs, ticketing systems, Threat Intelligence Platforms (TIPs), Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) tools, XDR Platforms, Identity providers, and more.

Examples of customer-favorite workflows include:

SpyCloud + JIRA + Okta: Receive password exposure alerts from SpyCloud and re-secure vulnerable accounts

SpyCloud + JIRA + Google: Disable exposed Google Accounts based on SpyCloud’s recaptured data

SpyCloud + Snow Software + Slack: Automatically create a ticket for a malware-infected user and send an alert to the SecOps team via Slack

SpyCloud Connect helps enterprises not only scale their operations but more quickly achieve a desired state of security posture. Deployments are customized to each enterprise’s specific use cases and needs – with most delivery cycles completed in 2-4 weeks.