Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024

SpyCloud Launches Custom Automation Solution to Scale Identity Protection Workflows for Enterprises

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SpyCloud, Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpyCloud announced today the release of its new hosted automation solution, SpyCloud Connect, which delivers custom-built automation workflows to Information Security (InfoSec) and Security Operations (SecOps) teams. The solution enables rapid automation of SpyCloud’s suite of identity threat protection products with a vast array of security tools and systems they currently use to protect their business and users from cyber threats – saving them valuable time and alleviating overburdened resources.

With this new solution, SpyCloud will build, maintain, and support customer-specified workflows across their desired integration destinations – connecting SpyCloud’s rich recaptured darknet data with the tools they already use to deliver automated remediation of compromised identities across their workforce.

“When in-house development and engineering resources are strapped, we want to help customers take full advantage of the high-fidelity darknet data provided by SpyCloud’s products,” explained Damon Fleury, SpyCloud’s chief product officer. “With SpyCloud Connect, teams now have an endless number of integrations available to take instant action on the exposed identity data elements discovered and recaptured by SpyCloud.”

SpyCloud Connect maximizes existing investments in diverse security tools and systems, including SIEMs, SOARs, ticketing systems, Threat Intelligence Platforms (TIPs), Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) tools, XDR Platforms, Identity providers, and more.

Examples of customer-favorite workflows include:

  • SpyCloud + JIRA + Okta: Receive password exposure alerts from SpyCloud and re-secure vulnerable accounts
  • SpyCloud + JIRA + Google: Disable exposed Google Accounts based on SpyCloud’s recaptured data
  • SpyCloud + Snow Software + Slack: Automatically create a ticket for a malware-infected user and send an alert to the SecOps team via Slack

SpyCloud Connect helps enterprises not only scale their operations but more quickly achieve a desired state of security posture. Deployments are customized to each enterprise’s specific use cases and needs – with most delivery cycles completed in 2-4 weeks.

To learn more about SpyCloud Connect and the wide-range of integration options, visit spycloud.com.

About SpyCloud

SpyCloud transforms recaptured darknet data to disrupt cybercrime. Its automated identity threat protection solutions leverage advanced analytics to proactively prevent ransomware and account takeover, safeguard employee and consumer accounts, and accelerate cybercrime investigations. SpyCloud's data from breaches, malware-infected devices, and successful phishes also powers many popular dark web monitoring and identity theft protection offerings. Customers include more than half of the Fortune 10, along with hundreds of global enterprises, mid-sized companies, and government agencies worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, TX, SpyCloud is home to more than 200 cybersecurity experts whose mission is to protect businesses and consumers from the stolen identity data criminals are using to target them now.

To learn more and see insights on your company’s exposed data, visit spycloud.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35c6c747-54b5-46a5-ba59-0123764f4277

Contact: Emily Brown REQ for SpyCloud ebrown@req.co

