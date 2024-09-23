State approves lethal action against wolf pack near Anatone

Washington Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind authorized the killing of one member of the Couse wolfpack Tuesday in an effort to stop a series of attacks on cattle.

The pack that roams the breaks of the Snake River and ridges of the Blue Mountains near Anatone has attacked livestock five times in the past 10 months.

In July, Susewind authorized the lethal removal of two members of the pack. But before employees of the state agency could carry out the order, an employee of a ranch shot and killed a male wolf that was caught attacking cattle.