State approves lethal action against wolf pack near Anatone

Washington Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind authorized the killing of one member of the Couse wolfpack Tuesday in an effort to stop a series of attacks on cattle.
The pack that roams the breaks of the Snake River and ridges of the Blue Mountains near Anatone has attacked livestock five times in the past 10 months.
In July, Susewind authorized the lethal removal of two members of the pack. But before employees of the state agency could carry out the order, an employee of a ranch shot and killed a male wolf that was caught attacking cattle.
Susewind later rescinded the order and the attacks subsided for a time. But the pack returned to preying on livestock. Last week, employees of the department confirmed a wolf or wolves in the pack’s territory attacked and injured a calf.
Susewind’s order gives the department through Oct. 8 to find and kill a member of the pack. Following the lethal removal, the department will monitor the effectiveness of the action.
According to a news release from the agency, the owner of the cattle has taken proactive measures outlined in the state’s wolf management plan that are designed to reduce instances of wolves preying on livestock. They include the use of ranger riders, frequent human presence near the cattle, removing sick and injured livestock from the range, and disposing of dead cattle so they don’t attack scavenging by wolves.
