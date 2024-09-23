Stellantis Recognizes 68 Global and Regional Suppliers at Supplier of the Year Event

21 global suppliers presented “Supplier of the Year” award for their commitment, extraordinary quality and operational excellence in 2023

Fourth annual Stellantis Supplier of the Year event in Lingotto, Italy, attended by over 200 global Stellantis suppliers and partners

TURIN, September 26, 2024 – Stellantis recognized 68 global and regional suppliers for their extraordinary commitment, quality and operational excellence in 2023. 21 suppliers were recognized as the top performers in their respective categories and presented the “Supplier of the Year” award.

The fourth annual event, held September 24 at the historic Lingotto Conference Center in Turin, Italy, was attended by over 200 Stellantis global suppliers and partners, underscoring the significance of the occasion.

“We are thrilled to extend our sincerest congratulations to this year’s Supplier of the Year winners and nominees,” said Maxime Picat, Stellantis Chief Purchasing and Supply Chain Officer. “Our suppliers’ dedication and superior standards have been instrumental in overcoming challenges and achieving remarkable milestones. Their exceptional performance, collaborative spirit, and commitment to quality and punctuality have been pivotal to our ongoing growth plans.”

2024 Stellantis Supplier of the Year Award Winners

Quality VMAX achieved benchmark field quality for the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) On-Board Charger, mitigating the Digital Signal Processer Chip crack crisis, and supporting the SmartCar and BEV Gen 2 launches.

Program Management Mayco International ensured launch protection, meeting program timing commitments, improving material releases, reducing shortages and opening a new molding facility for a key Stellantis product launch.

Innovation Garrett is recognized for its innovative turbocharger technology, collaboration on the SMART EV project and commitment to sustainable mobility in regions with limited electrification.

Indirect Services Kyndryl managed essential business operations across multiple regions, enabling Stellantis’ ICT functions to focus on digital innovation, cybersecurity, new business models, and customer-centric solutions.

Corporate Social Responsibility Constellium is recognized for its strong commitment to CSR, applying strict requirements to itself and its supply chain, and receiving positive ratings from renowned international bodies.

Carbon Footprint Goodyear delivered exceptional performance in rolling resistance and vehicle efficiency, aligning their carbon footprint with Stellantis targets, and committing to significant emissions reductions, renewable electricity plans and sustainable materials by 2030.

Capex CBWEE consistently exceeded expectations in key projects, establishing itself as a global leader in Body in White, effectively addressing challenges and mastering Stellantis’ technical standards.

Raw Materials LyondellBassell excelled in competitiveness and commercial performance, supporting green materials development and being a reliable partner for Circular Economy initiatives with a customer-first approach.

Supply Chain Parts Denso achieved nearly 100% on-time delivery globally, ensuring smooth operations and cost efficiency, demonstrating exceptional dedication and proactive problem-solving in South America and Enlarged Europe.

Supply Chain Logistics MSC showed exceptional leadership in global shipping logistics, demonstrating reliability and adaptability during industry challenges and supporting new business and route development.

Aftermarket Lesha swiftly developed engine air and high-efficiency carbon filters, using advanced in-house testing labs, expanding and automating production lines, and creating cost-effective filters with PM 0.3 particle filtration, showcasing their innovation and leadership.

Powertrain Bhavani Industries is nominated for strong leadership, aligning with business needs, supporting key projects, resolving a dry oil quality issue in Europe and reliably delivering capacity on time.

Body & Interior Mayco International demonstrated reliability year after year. Their proactive efforts in handling takeover and troubled supplier business on key programs like Wrangler, Gladiator, and Charger, while ensuring customer success, demonstrate their commitment to excellence and mutual growth.

Electrical Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. demonstrated remarkable agility, providing invaluable technical support on critical projects, driving competitiveness and innovation and fostering a true partnership mindset.