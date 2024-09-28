DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SUCCESS ® magazine announced the finalists of the 2024 SUCCESS® Changemakers awards. This awards program highlights the contributions of individuals, power pairs, and organizations making a difference in the world.
The 25 trailblazing finalists were chosen based on their achievements in vision, leadership, social impact, and sustainable innovation. The list includes pioneering medical heroes focused on improving the patient experience, social entrepreneurs with groundbreaking solutions to unite communities, and corporations driving progress through social responsibility initiatives such as improving gender equality and accessibility.
The 2024 SUCCESS® Changemakers finalists include:
“These 25 individuals, power pairs, and organizations each have what it takes to make a meaningful difference and create a sustainable future. They remind us that every action, no matter how small, has the potential to spark change and make a difference,” says Kerrie Lee Brown, vice president of media for SUCCESS® Enterprises and editor-in-chief of SUCCESS® magazine.
About SUCCESS® Enterprises: Founded in 1897, SUCCESS® is a leading multimedia company dedicated to personal and professional development. Through SUCCESS® magazine, SUCCESS.com, newsletters, downloadable resources, video interviews, live events, and more, SUCCESS® inspires individuals to dream big. Core values of optimism, determination, and resilience drive SUCCESS’® mission to provide individuals with tools for continuous growth. For more information, visit SUCCESS .com.
