Suffolk, one of the largest and most innovative real estate and construction enterprises in the country, is announcing the hiring of Darin Hart as Senior Vice President, Advanced Technology, to support its impressive growth and diversification into strategic sectors. The addition of Mr. Hart comes at a pivotal moment for Suffolk as it accelerates its focus and project portfolio in the advanced technology sector, which has been driven by the increasing demand for high-tech solutions. Mr. Hart's expertise integrating technology and predictive analytics will be crucial to maintaining Suffolk’s competitive edge and delivering real-time insights to clients, enabling more informed decision-making throughout the planning and construction processes.

In his new role, Mr. Hart will leverage his 35 years of experience and strong relationships to grow Suffolk’s advanced technology and manufacturing project portfolio. Mr. Hart has managed large, sophisticated projects throughout the world for recognized global leaders in the semiconductor, mission critical, higher education and life sciences sectors. His extensive experience is aligned with Suffolk’s commitment to delivering operational excellence in high-growth sectors and complex environments. Under Mr. Hart’s leadership, Suffolk is well positioned to meet the growing demands of this vital industry and continue delivering world-class projects that set new standards for safety, innovation and excellence.

“Suffolk’s ability to combine cutting-edge technology with relationship-driven project management is unmatched,” said Hart. "It is clear the Suffolk team fully embraces innovation in the built environment. By continuing to leverage data and the most sophisticated tools, technologies and processes available we will be one of the most sought-after partners in the market."

According to the United States Department of Commerce, the U.S. is expected to manufacture nearly 30 percent of the world’s leading-edge semiconductors by 2032. Clients in the advanced technology and advanced manufacturing sectors are experiencing tremendous growth and will require partnerships with general contractors that understand their unique needs and manage projects at the highest levels of efficiency, quality and safety. Suffolk has developed an innovation ecosystem and strong culture that inspires project teams to find creative solutions to project challenges while leveraging data, technologies and processes to provide a more predictable construction process for clients.

Suffolk has a reputation for managing iconic, sophisticated and complicated building construction projects including the Boston Children’s Hospital Hale Family Clinical Building; Brigham and Women’s Hospital Building for the Future; The Eli and Edythe L. Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Boston University Center for Computing & Data Science, the largest net zero project in the northeast region; Northeastern University Interdisciplinary Science and Engineering Complex in Boston; Winthrop Center, the largest Passive House office space in the world, located in Boston; 6 th Street Place in Los Angeles; interior renovations at the iconic Waldorf Astoria renovation in New York City; Capitol Records building in Los Angeles; San Francisco International Airport; and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; among many other projects in the commercial, life sciences, healthcare, education, mission critical, transportation and federal government sectors.

About Suffolk Suffolk is a national enterprise that builds, innovates and invests. Suffolk is an end-to-end business that provides value throughout the entire project lifecycle by leveraging its core construction management services with vertical service lines that include real estate capital investment, design, self-perform construction services, technology start-up investment (Suffolk Technologies) and innovation research/development.

Suffolk – America’s Contractor – is a national company with more than $5.5 billion in annual revenue, 2,800 employees, and offices in Boston, Massachusetts (headquarters); New York City, New York; Miami, West Palm Beach, Tampa and Estero in Florida; Dallas, Texas; Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego in California; Portland, Maine; and Herndon, Virginia. Suffolk manages some of the most complex, sophisticated projects in the country, serving clients in every major industry sector, including healthcare, life sciences, education, gaming, transportation/aviation, federal government and public work, mission critical, advanced technology and commercial. Suffolk is privately held and is led by founder, chairman and CEO John Fish. Suffolk is ranked #8 on ENR’s list of “Largest Domestic Builders” and #8 on its list of “Top CM-at-Risk Contractors.” For more information, visitwww.suffolk.comand follow Suffolk onFacebook,Twitter,LinkedIn,YouTube, andInstagram.