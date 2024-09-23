SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super Micro, the beleaguered data center technology company, is facing a federal criminal investigation after a critical report by short-seller Hindenburg Research, according to the Wall Street Journal. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Francisco has reportedly contacted individuals with potential knowledge of accounting irregularities at the company, according to sources familiar with the matter. The news sent Super Micro's shares plummeting by as much as 18.5% in intraday trading.

Hagens Berman urges Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.

1st Class Period: Aug. 10, 2021 – Aug. 26, 2024 2nd Class Period: Aug. 31, 2023 – Aug. 28, 2024 3rd Class Period: Feb. 2, 2021 – Aug. 26, 2024 Lead Plaintiff Deadline for All Class Actions: Oct. 29, 2024 Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/smci Contact the Firm Now: SMCI@hbsslaw.com 844-916-0895

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) Securities Class Actions: This latest development adds to the mounting pressure on the company, which is already embroiled in three separate class-action lawsuits alleging false and misleading statements by its executives.

The lawsuits, which echo claims made by Hindenburg, accuse Super Micro of overstating revenue, understating expenses, rehiring executives involved in past accounting scandals, and engaging in undisclosed related-party transactions. The company has also faced scrutiny for continuing to export products to restricted regions.

Following the release of Hindenburg's report, Super Micro announced a delay in its Form 10-K filing, citing the need for additional time to assess its internal controls.

Since the allegations surfaced, the company’s shares have declined by over 30%.