Surgent CPE to Premiere 14 New Courses in Q4 2024

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgent Accounting & Financial Education, a division of KnowFully Learning Group, today announced the premiere of 14 new continuing professional education (CPE) courses debuting in Q4 2024.

"Surgent’s dedication to providing timely, practical learning is central to our mission of helping accounting and finance professionals thrive," said Elizabeth Kolar, executive vice president of Surgent. “Our latest course offerings reflect Surgent’s commitment to offering premium content that goes beyond compliance, giving professionals the tools they need to make real-world applications of complex tax laws, business practices and industry regulations."

The new course offerings cover a diverse range of subjects, including taxation, client advisory services, financial planning and compliance issues. Many of these courses focus on current tax implications, gig economy trends, executive compensation, and the impact of the upcoming 2024 presidential and congressional elections.

"The 2024 election and ongoing economic shifts are at the forefront of many of our customers' concerns," said Nick Spoltore, Surgent’s vice president of tax and advisory content. "These courses provide timely insights to help practitioners offer more informed advice to their clients, whether they’re dealing with tax planning, client advisory services, or executive compensation."

Below is a preview of the new offerings, along with their premiere dates. All courses are worth two CPE credits, except where noted.

The 14 new CPE courses are scheduled as follows: