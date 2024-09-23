WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

AstraZeneca’s TAGRISSO ® (osimertinib) ​ has been approved in the US for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable, Stage III epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease has not progressed during or following concurrent or sequential platinum-based chemoradiation therapy (CRT). TAGRISSO is indicated for patients with exon 19 deletions or exon 21 (L858R) mutations, as detected by a FDA-approved test.

The approval follows a Priority Review by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that was based on results from the LAURA Phase III trial, which were presented during the Plenary Session at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

TAGRISSO reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 84% compared to placebo (hazard ratio 0.16; 95% confidence interval 0.10-0.24; p<0.001) as assessed by blinded independent central review. Median progression-free survival (PFS) was 39.1 months in patients treated with TAGRISSO versus 5.6 months for placebo.

Overall survival (OS) results remain immature at this current analysis. The trial continues to assess OS as a secondary endpoint.

Each year in the US, there are more than 200,000 people diagnosed with lung cancer, and 80-85% of these patients are diagnosed with NSCLC, the most common form of lung cancer. 1-3 Approximately 15% of NSCLC patients in the US have EGFR mutations. 4 Nearly one in five people diagnosed with NSCLC has an unresectable tumor. 5

Suresh Ramalingam, MD, Executive Director of Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Atlanta, US, and principal investigator in the trial, said: “This approval represents a major breakthrough for patients with Stage III, EGFR-mutated lung cancer who will now have the opportunity to benefit from osimertinib. Patients treated with osimertinib lived without disease progression by more than three years in the LAURA trial, and this impressive benefit underscores the importance of diagnosing and testing lung cancer patients as early as possible.”

Dave Fredrickson, Executive Vice President, Oncology Business Unit, AstraZeneca, said: “The approval of TAGRISSO for patients with Stage III, unresectable EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer addresses a critical need for patients with these mutations who have never had the option of targeted therapy before. The results of the LAURA trial show the powerful impact TAGRISSO can make as backbone therapy in this disease, and with this approval, patients across all stages of EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer can now benefit.”

The safety and tolerability of TAGRISSO in the LAURA trial was consistent with its established profile and no new safety concerns were identified.

TAGRISSO is approved for patients with EGFR mutations in the 1st-line metastatic setting as a monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy, and as an adjuvant treatment for early-stage disease. TAGRISSO is currently under review with regulatory authorities in other countries around the world for this indication.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

There are no contraindications for TAGRISSO

TAGRISSO can cause severe and fatal interstitial lung disease (ILD)/pneumonitis. ILD/pneumonitis occurred in 4% of the 1813 patients treated with TAGRISSO monotherapy who had not received recent definitive chemoradiation therapy; 0.4% of cases were fatal ILD/Pneumonitis with TAGRISSO in combination with Pemetrexed and Platinum-based Chemotherapy : In the FLAURA2 study, ILD/pneumonitis occurred in 3.3% of the 276 patients who received TAGRISSO in combination with pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy; 0.4% of cases were fatal



ILD/Pneumonitis Following Definitive Platinum-based Chemoradiation Therapy (CRT):

In the LAURA study, following definitive platinum-based CRT, ILD/pneumonitis including radiation pneumonitis, occurred in 80 of the 143 patients (56%) who received TAGRISSO monotherapy and 28 of the 73 patients (38%) who received placebo. There was one fatal case (0.7%), 3.5% Grade 3, 34% Grade 2, and 18% Grade 1 adverse reactions of ILD/pneumonitis in TAGRISSO-treated patients. For TAGRISSO-treated patients, ILD/pneumonitis led to permanent discontinuation of TAGRISSO in 7% of patients and dosage interruptions of TAGRISSO in 35% of patients. Among the 46 patients who were rechallenged with TAGRISSO, 11% had recurrence of ILD/pneumonitis. In the 80 TAGRISSO-treated patients, ILD/pneumonitis resolved in 40%, resolved with sequelae in 1.3%, were resolving in 16%, did not resolve in 41%, and resulted in death in 1.3%

For patients receiving TAGRISSO who have not received recent definitive platinum-based CRT, withhold TAGRISSO and promptly investigate for ILD in patients who present with worsening of respiratory symptoms which may be indicative of ILD (e.g., dyspnea, cough, and fever). Permanently discontinue TAGRISSO if ILD/pneumonitis is confirmed. For patients who have received recent definitive platinum-based CRT with Grade 1 ILD/pneumonitis, continue TAGRISSO or interrupt and restart, as appropriate. Permanently discontinue TAGRISSO in patients diagnosed with Grade ≥2 ILD/pneumonitis

TAGRISSO can cause heart rate-corrected QT (QTc) interval prolongation. Of the 1813 TAGRISSO monotherapy-treated patients in clinical trials, 1.1% were found to have a QTc >500 msec, and 4.3% of patients had an increase from baseline QTc >60 msec. Of the 276 patients treated with TAGRISSO in combination with pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy in the FLAURA2 study, 1.8% were found to have a QTc >500 msec, and 10.5% of patients had an increase from baseline QTc >60 msec. No QTc-related arrhythmias were reported. Clinical trials of TAGRISSO did not enroll patients with baseline QTc of >470 msec. Conduct periodic monitoring with ECGs and electrolytes in patients with congenital long QTc syndrome, congestive heart failure, electrolyte abnormalities, or those who are taking medications known to prolong the QTc interval. Permanently discontinue TAGRISSO in patients who develop QTc interval prolongation with signs/symptoms of life-threatening arrhythmia

TAGRISSO can cause cardiomyopathy, including cardiac failure, chronic cardiac failure, congestive heart failure, pulmonary edema or decreased ejection fraction. Cardiomyopathy occurred in 3.8% of the 1813 TAGRISSO-treated patients; 0.1% of cardiomyopathy cases were fatal. In the FLAURA2 study, cardiomyopathy occurred in 9% of the 276 patients who received TAGRISSO in combination with pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy; 1.1% of cardiomyopathy cases were fatal. A decline in left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) ≥10% from baseline and to <50% LVEF occurred in 4.2% of 1557 patients who had baseline and at least one follow-up LVEF assessment. In the ADAURA study, 1.5% (5/325) of TAGRISSO-treated patients experienced LVEF decreases ≥10% from baseline and a drop to <50%. In the LAURA study, following platinum-based CRT, 3% (4/135) of TAGRISSO-treated patients and no placebo-treated patients experienced LVEF decreases ≥10% and a drop to <50%. In the FLAURA2 study, 8% (21/262) of patients treated with TAGRISSO in combination with pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy, who had baseline and at least one follow-up LVEF assessment, experienced LVEF decreases ≥10% and a drop to <50%. For patients receiving TAGRISSO monotherapy, conduct cardiac monitoring in patients with cardiac risk factors, including assessment of LVEF at baseline and during treatment. For patients receiving TAGRISSO in combination with pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy, conduct cardiac monitoring in all patients, including assessment of LVEF at baseline and during treatment. Assess LVEF in patients who develop relevant cardiac signs or symptoms during treatment. For symptomatic congestive heart failure, permanently discontinue TAGRISSO

Keratitis was reported in 0.6% of 1813 patients treated with TAGRISSO monotherapy in clinical trials. Promptly refer patients with signs and symptoms suggestive of keratitis (such as eye inflammation, lacrimation, light sensitivity, blurred vision, eye pain and/or red eye) to an ophthalmologist

Postmarketing cases consistent with erythema multiforme major (EMM), Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS) and toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN) have been reported in patients receiving TAGRISSO. Withhold TAGRISSO if EMM, SJS, or TEN is suspected and permanently discontinue if confirmed

Postmarketing cases of cutaneous vasculitis including leukocytoclastic vasculitis, urticarial vasculitis, and IgA vasculitis have been reported in patients receiving TAGRISSO. Withhold TAGRISSO if cutaneous vasculitis is suspected, evaluate for systemic involvement, and consider dermatology consultation. If no other etiology can be identified, consider permanent discontinuation of TAGRISSO based on severity

Aplastic anemia has been reported in TAGRISSO-treated patients in clinical trials (0.06% of 1813) and postmarketing. Some cases had a fatal outcome. Inform patients of the signs and symptoms of aplastic anemia including but not limited to, new or persistent fevers, bruising, bleeding, and pallor. If aplastic anemia is suspected, withhold TAGRISSO and obtain a hematology consultation. If aplastic anemia is confirmed, permanently discontinue TAGRISSO. Perform complete blood count with differential before starting TAGRISSO, periodically throughout treatment, and more frequently if indicated

Verify pregnancy status of females of reproductive potential prior to initiating TAGRISSO. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with TAGRISSO and for 6 weeks after the last dose. Advise males with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception for 4 months after the last dose

Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in breastfed infants from TAGRISSO, women should not breastfeed during treatment with TAGRISSO and for 2 weeks after the last dose

Most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were: TAGRISSO monotherapy: leukopenia, lymphopenia, thrombocytopenia, anemia, diarrhea, rash, musculoskeletal pain, neutropenia, nail toxicity, dry skin, stomatitis, and fatigue TAGRISSO monotherapy following platinum-based chemoradiation therapy: lymphopenia, leukopenia, ILD/pneumonitis, thrombocytopenia, neutropenia, rash, diarrhea, nail toxicity, musculoskeletal pain, cough and COVID-19 TAGRISSO in combination with pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy: leukopenia, thrombocytopenia, neutropenia, lymphopenia, rash, diarrhea, stomatitis, nail toxicity, dry skin, and increased blood creatinine



INDICATIONS

TAGRISSO is indicated as adjuvant therapy after tumor resection in adult patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test

TAGRISSO is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced, unresectable (stage III) NSCLC whose disease has not progressed during or following concurrent or sequential platinum-based chemoradiation therapy and whose tumors have epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test

TAGRISSO is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test

TAGRISSO is indicated in combination with pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC whose tumors have epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test