TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank ®, recently announced Andy Bregenzer and Jill Gateman as Co-Heads of U.S. Commercial Banking. The appointments follow the Spring 2024 announcement of Chris Giamo's retirement from TD Bank after 26 years of service to TD and more than 30 years in banking.

In the newly established positions, Bregenzer and Gateman will jointly lead all areas of the Commercial Bank in the U.S. Bregenzer will focus primarily on leading all aspects of the Regional Commercial Bank, including Small Business. Gateman will lead TD Bank's National Commercial Banking effort, including Middle Market, Sponsor-Backed Finance and TD's other Specialty Lending lines of business. Gateman will also continue to partner with TD Securities and TD Cowen to focus on delivering advisory and investment banking services to TD's Commercial Banking clients and prospects.

"Andy and Jill bring vast experience across all aspects of business and commercial banking, making them uniquely qualified to lead our Commercial Bank," said Leo Salom, President and CEO, TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank. "Both are established leaders who have dedicated their careers to supporting clients, using their deep industry expertise to offer strategic and trusted advice."

Bregenzer has been in commercial banking for nearly 30 years, with the past two decades at TD. Since 2016, he has served as EVP, Regional President for TD's NY Metro, which includes New York State, as well as the regions of Northern New Jersey and Fairfield County, CT. In this role, Bregenzer oversaw all aspects of TD's regional banking business, including Retail distribution and the Bank's 300-store network in the region. Bregenzer also led Commercial Banking within the NY Metro, including Small Business, not-for-profit (NFP), higher ed, Commercial Real Estate, and Middle Market banking. Prior to that, Bregenzer designed and led the rollout of TD's Credit Management business within Metro NY. Bregenzer also played an integral role in TD's de novo buildout dating back to 2002 where he led organic store growth and Commercial Lending throughout the NY market.

A native New Yorker, Bregenzer has been involved in numerous charitable organizations, including the American Cancer Society of NY and the United Way of NYC. Bregenzer earned a Master of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Rochester Simon School of Business and a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Rochester.

Gateman joined TD in 2023 to lead TD's Middle Market, Asset-Based and Sponsor-Backed Finance business segments, where she drove increased market penetration and expanded national coverage. Prior to joining TD, Gateman spent 17 years at PNC Bank, NA, as Executive Vice President and Co-Head of Corporate Banking. In that role, she was responsible for leading the Middle Market and Large Corporate Banking Segments within the Eastern Region. Gateman was also appointed to serve on PNC's Enterprise-Wide Corporate Diversity Council. Before joining PNC, Gateman spent nearly 10 years as a limited partner and consultant within the private equity and M&A advisory industries.

Outside of TD, Gateman has served on several non-profit boards and is currently an Executive Committee member for The Community Food Bank of New Jersey. She earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Rutgers University.

