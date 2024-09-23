Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024

TD SYNNEX Reports Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results

FREMONT, Calif. & CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

FREMONT, Calif. & CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) today announced financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended August 31, 2024.

Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter:

GAAP

($ in millions, except earnings per share)

Q3 FY24

Q3 FY23

Net Change from Q3 FY23

Revenue

$

14,684.7

$

13,960.6

5.2

%

Gross profit

$

961.0

$

971.3

(1.1

)%

Gross margin

6.54

%

6.96

%

(42) bps

Operating income

$

302.9

$

240.2

26.1

%

Operating margin

2.06

%

1.72

%

34 bps

Net income

$

178.6

$

139.3

28.2

%

Diluted EPS

$

2.08

$

1.49

39.6

%

Non-GAAP

($ in millions, except earnings per share)

Q3 FY24

Q3 FY23

Net Change from Q3 FY23

Gross billings (1)

$

20,282.5

$

18,583.6

9.1

%

Gross to net % (1)

(27.6

)%

(24.9

)%

(270) bps

Revenue

$

14,684.7

$

13,960.6

5.2

%

Gross profit (1)

$

961.0

$

973.7

(1.3

)%

Gross margin (1)

6.54

%

6.97

%

(43) bps

Operating income (1)

$

392.9

$

396.8

(1.0

)%

Operating margin (1)

2.68

%

2.84

%

(16) bps

Net income (1)

$

245.4

$

259.8

(5.5

)%

Diluted EPS (1)

$

2.86

$

2.78

2.9

%

“Q3 was a strong quarter, reinforcing our optimism regarding IT market recovery. In particular, we saw significant growth across geographic segments and in both our Endpoint and Advanced solutions businesses. Additionally, gross billings in Q3 grew 9%, coming in above the high end of our range,” said Patrick Zammit, CEO of TD SYNNEX. “These results underscore that our broad global reach, extensive line card and effective execution of our strategy are helping us grow slightly ahead of market.”

Consolidated Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Highlights

  • Revenue was $14.7 billion, compared to $14.0 billion in the prior fiscal third quarter, representing an increase of 5.2% and at the upper end of our outlook. On a constant currency (1) basis, revenue increased by 5.6% compared to the prior fiscal third quarter. The increases were driven by growth in both our Advanced Solutions and Endpoint Solutions portfolios. A greater percentage of our revenue was presented on a net basis, which negatively impacted our revenue compared to the prior fiscal third quarter by approximately 4%.
  • Non-GAAP gross billings (1) were $20.3 billion, compared to $18.6 billion in the prior fiscal third quarter.
  • Gross profit was $961 million, compared to $971 million in the prior fiscal third quarter.
  • Gross margin and non-GAAP gross margin (1) were both 6.5%, compared to 7.0% in the prior fiscal third quarter, primarily due to higher margins in the prior year in strategic technologies and product mix. The presentation of additional revenues on a net basis positively impacted our gross margin and non-GAAP gross margin (1) by approximately 23 basis points.
  • Operating income was $303 million, compared to $240 million in the prior fiscal third quarter primarily due to a decrease in acquisition, integration and restructuring costs. Non-GAAP operating income (1) was $393 million, compared to $397 million in the prior fiscal third quarter.
  • Operating margin was 2.1%, compared to 1.7% in the prior fiscal third quarter, primarily due to a decrease in acquisition, integration and restructuring costs. Non-GAAP operating margin (1) was 2.7%, compared to 2.8% in the prior fiscal third quarter.
  • Diluted EPS was $2.08, compared to $1.49 in the prior fiscal third quarter. Non-GAAP diluted EPS (1) was $2.86, compared to $2.78 in the prior fiscal third quarter.
  • Cash provided by operations of $386 million, compared to $592 million in the prior fiscal third quarter, and free cash flow (1) of $339 million, compared to $552 million in the prior fiscal third quarter.
  • We returned $91 million to stockholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends, compared to $136 million in the prior fiscal third quarter.

Regional Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Highlights

  • Americas:
    • Revenue was $9.1 billion, compared to $8.9 billion in the prior fiscal third quarter, representing an increase of 2.4%. On a constant currency (1) basis, revenue increased by 2.7% compared to the prior fiscal third quarter. A greater percentage of our revenue was presented on a net basis, which negatively impacted our revenue compared to the prior fiscal third quarter by approximately 5%.
    • Non-GAAP gross billings (1) were $13.0 billion, compared to $12.1 billion in the prior fiscal third quarter, representing an increase of 7.7%.
    • Operating income was $221 million, compared to $193 million in the prior fiscal third quarter. Non-GAAP operating income (1) was $272 million, compared to $302 million in the prior fiscal third quarter.
    • Operating margin was 2.4%, compared to 2.2% in the prior fiscal third quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin (1) was 3.0%, compared to 3.4% in the prior fiscal third quarter.
  • Europe:
    • Revenue was $4.6 billion, compared to $4.2 billion in the prior fiscal third quarter, representing an increase of 8.6%. On a constant currency (1) basis, revenue increased by 8.9%. A greater percentage of our revenue was presented on a net basis, which negatively impacted our revenue compared to the prior fiscal third quarter by approximately 1%.
    • Non-GAAP gross billings (1) were $6.0 billion, compared to $5.5 billion in the prior fiscal third quarter, representing an increase of 9.6%.
    • Operating income was $57 million, compared to $30 million in the prior fiscal third quarter. Non-GAAP operating income (1) was $94 million, compared to $75 million in the prior fiscal third quarter.
    • Operating margin was 1.3%, compared to 0.7% in the prior fiscal third quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin (1) was 2.0%, compared to 1.8% in the prior fiscal third quarter.
  • Asia-Pacific and Japan:
    • Revenue was $1.0 billion, compared to $0.9 billion in the prior fiscal third quarter, representing an increase of 17.6%. On a constant currency (1) basis, revenue increased by 19.7% compared to the prior fiscal third quarter. A greater percentage of our revenue was presented on a net basis, which negatively impacted our revenue compared to the prior fiscal third quarter by approximately 6%.
    • Non-GAAP gross billings (1) were $1.3 billion, compared to $1.0 billion in the prior fiscal third quarter, representing an increase of 23.6%.
    • Operating income was $25 million, compared to $18 million in the prior fiscal third quarter. Non-GAAP operating income (1) was $27 million, compared to $20 million in the prior fiscal third quarter.
    • Operating margin was 2.5%, compared to 2.1% in the prior fiscal third quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin (1) was 2.7%, compared to 2.3% in the prior fiscal third quarter.

Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Outlook

The following statements are based on TD SYNNEX’s current expectations for the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Non-GAAP gross billings (1) include the impact of costs incurred and netted against revenue related to sales of third-party supplier service contracts, software as a service arrangements and certain fulfillment contracts, and the remaining non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of acquisition, integration and restructuring costs, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation, and the related tax effects thereon.

Q4 2024 Outlook

Revenue

$14.9 - $15.7 billion

Non-GAAP gross billings (1)

$20.5 - $21.5 billion

Net income

$162 - $205 million

Non-GAAP net income (1)

$239 - $282 million

Diluted earnings per share

$1.90 - $2.40

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (1)

$2.80 - $3.30

Estimated outstanding diluted weighted average shares

84.5 million

Dividend

TD SYNNEX announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share. The dividend is payable on October 25, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 11, 2024.

Conference Call and Webcast

TD SYNNEX will host a conference call today to discuss the 2024 fiscal third quarter results at 6:00 AM (PT)/9:00 AM (ET).

A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at ir.tdsynnex.com and a replay of the webcast will be available following the call.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service.

TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit TDSYNNEX.com, follow our newsroom or find us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

(1) Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, TD SYNNEX refers to revenues on a constant currency basis which adjusts for the translation effect of foreign currencies so that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our performance. Financial results adjusted for constant currency are calculated by translating current period activity using the comparable prior year periods’ currency conversion rate. TD SYNNEX uses non-GAAP gross billings, which adjusts revenues to exclude costs related to sales of third-party supplier service contracts, software as a service arrangements and certain fulfillment contracts. Non-GAAP gross billings are a useful non-GAAP metric in understanding the volume of our business activity and serve as an important performance metric in internally managing our operations. TD SYNNEX uses “gross to net %” to refer to the percentage of adjustments made to non-GAAP gross billings for costs incurred and netted against revenue related to sales of third-party supplier service contracts, software as a service arrangements and certain fulfillment contracts. TD SYNNEX uses non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin which exclude purchase accounting adjustments. TD SYNNEX uses adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses which is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes acquisition, integration and restructuring costs, the amortization of intangible assets and share-based compensation expense. TD SYNNEX uses adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of non-GAAP gross billings, which is a useful metric in considering our selling, general and administrative expenses without the impact of gross to net revenue adjustments to gross billings. TD SYNNEX uses adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of gross profit, which is a useful measure in considering the portion of gross profit retained after selling, general and administrative expenses. TD SYNNEX uses non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin which are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude acquisition, integration and restructuring costs, the amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense and purchase accounting adjustments. TD SYNNEX also uses non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude acquisition, integration and restructuring costs, the amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, purchase accounting adjustments, and the related tax effects thereon. Further, the Company uses adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) which excludes interest expense and finance charges, net, the provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization of intangibles, other income (expense), net, acquisition, integration and restructuring costs, share-based compensation expense and purchase accounting adjustments. In prior periods, TD SYNNEX has excluded other items relevant to those periods for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures.

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs, which are expensed as incurred, primarily represent professional services costs for legal, banking, consulting and advisory services, severance and other personnel-related costs, share-based compensation expense and debt extinguishment fees that are incurred in connection with acquisition, integration, restructuring, and divestiture activities. From time to time, this category may also include transaction-related gains/losses on divestitures/spin-off of businesses, costs related to long-lived assets including impairment charges and accelerated depreciation and amortization expense due to changes in asset useful lives, as well as various other costs associated with the acquisition or divestiture. Effective as of the third quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company ceased recording expenses and gains associated with activities related to the merger with Tech Data within acquisition, integration and restructuring costs.

TD SYNNEX’s acquisition activities have resulted in the recognition of finite-lived intangible assets which consist primarily of customer relationships and vendor lists. Finite-lived intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives and are tested for impairment when events indicate that the carrying value may not be recoverable. The amortization of intangible assets is reflected in the Company’s Statements of Operations. Although intangible assets contribute to the Company’s revenue generation, the amortization of intangible assets does not directly relate to the sale of the Company’s products. Additionally, intangible asset amortization expense typically fluctuates based on the size and timing of the Company’s acquisition activity. Accordingly, the Company believes excluding the amortization of intangible assets, along with the other non-GAAP adjustments, which neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company’s business nor reflect the Company’s underlying business performance, enhances the Company’s and investors’ ability to compare the Company’s past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends. Intangible asset amortization excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure represents the entire amount recorded within the Company’s GAAP financial statements, and the revenue generated by the associated intangible assets has not been excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure. Intangible asset amortization is excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure because the amortization, unlike the related revenue, is not affected by operations of any particular period unless an intangible asset becomes impaired or the estimated useful life of an intangible asset is revised.

Share-based compensation expense is a non-cash expense arising from the grant of equity awards to employees and non-employee members of the Company’s Board of Directors based on the estimated fair value of those awards. Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation of our employees, the fair value of the share-based awards may bear little resemblance to the actual value realized upon the vesting or future exercise of the related share-based awards and the expense can vary significantly between periods as a result of the timing of grants of new stock-based awards, including grants in connection with acquisitions. Given the variety and timing of awards and the subjective assumptions that are necessary when calculating share-based compensation expense, TD SYNNEX believes this additional information allows investors to make additional comparisons between our operating results from period to period.

Purchase accounting adjustments are primarily related to the impact of recognizing the acquired vendor and customer liabilities related to the merger with Tech Data at fair value. These adjustments benefited our non-GAAP operating income through the third fiscal quarter of fiscal 2023 based on historical settlement patterns with our vendors and in accordance with the timing defined in our policy for releasing vendor and customer liabilities we deem remote to be paid.

Trailing fiscal four quarters ROIC is defined as the last four quarters’ tax effected operating income divided by the average of the last five quarterly balances of borrowings and equity, net of cash. Adjusted ROIC is calculated by excluding the tax effected impact of non-GAAP adjustments from operating income and by excluding the cumulative tax effected impact of current and prior period non-GAAP adjustments on equity.

TD SYNNEX also uses free cash flow, which is cash flow from operating activities, reduced by purchases of property and equipment. TD SYNNEX uses free cash flow to conduct and evaluate its business because, although it is similar to cash flow from operations, TD SYNNEX believes it is an additional useful measure of cash flows since purchases of property and equipment are a necessary component of ongoing operations. Free cash flow reflects an additional way of viewing TD SYNNEX’s liquidity that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its cash flows. Free cash flow has limitations as it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. For example, free cash flow does not incorporate payments for business acquisitions. Therefore, TD SYNNEX believes it is important to view free cash flow as a complement to its entire Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

TD SYNNEX management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the business, to establish operational goals, and in some cases for measuring performance for compensation purposes. These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide investors with an understanding of TD SYNNEX’s operational results and trends that more readily enable investors to analyze TD SYNNEX’s base financial and operating performance and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of operational trends, as well as for planning and forecasting in future periods. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. As these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with TD SYNNEX’s Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of TD SYNNEX’s GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is set forth in the supplemental tables at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release regarding TD SYNNEX that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and stockholders and other potential investors must recognize that actual results may differ materially from TD SYNNEX expectations as a result of a variety of factors. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as believe, foresee, expect, may, will, provide, could and should and the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our strategy, demand, plans and positioning, capital allocation, as well as guidance related to the fourth quarter of 2024. Such forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current expectations and include known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which TD SYNNEX is unable to predict or control, that may cause TD SYNNEX actual results, performance, or plans to differ materially from any future results, performance or plans expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the unfavorable outcome of any legal proceedings that have been or may be instituted against us; the ability to retain key personnel; general economic and political conditions; weakness in information technology spending; seasonality; the loss or consolidation of one or more of our significant original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, suppliers or customers; market acceptance and product life of the products we assemble and distribute; competitive conditions in our industry and their impact on our margins; pricing, margin and other terms with our OEM suppliers; our ability to gain market share; variations in supplier-sponsored programs; changes in our costs and operating expenses; the timing and amount of returns to our stockholders via repurchases of our common stock and dividends; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; increased inflation; changes in tax laws; risks associated with our international operations; uncertainties and variability in demand by our reseller and integration customers; supply shortages or delays; any termination or reduction in our floor plan financing arrangements; credit exposure to our reseller customers and negative trends in their businesses; any incidents of theft; the declaration, timing and payment of dividends, and the Board’s reassessment thereof; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2023 and subsequent SEC filings. Statements included in this press release are based upon information known to TD SYNNEX as of the date of this release, and TD SYNNEX assumes no obligation to update information contained in this press release unless otherwise required by law.

Copyright 2024 TD SYNNEX CORPORATION. All rights reserved. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

TD SYNNEX Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Currency and share amounts in thousands, except par value)

(Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding)

(Unaudited)

August 31, 2024

November 30, 2023

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

853,923

$

1,033,776

Accounts receivable, net

10,032,404

10,297,814

Receivables from vendors, net

863,382

964,334

Inventories

7,674,438

7,146,274

Other current assets

633,636

642,238

Total current assets

20,057,783

20,084,436

Property and equipment, net

477,419

450,024

Goodwill

3,951,771

3,904,170

Intangible assets, net

4,066,707

4,244,314

Other assets, net

653,867

729,870

Total assets

$

29,207,547

$

29,412,814

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Borrowings, current

$

314,198

$

983,585

Accounts payable

13,873,238

13,347,281

Other accrued liabilities

1,802,958

2,407,896

Total current liabilities

15,990,394

16,738,762

Long-term borrowings

3,736,004

3,099,193

Other long-term liabilities

450,364

498,656

Deferred tax liabilities

866,702

893,021

Total liabilities

21,043,464

21,229,632

Stockholders’ equity:

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000 shares authorized, 99,012 shares issued as of both August 31, 2024 and November 30, 2023

99

99

Additional paid-in capital

7,458,088

7,435,274

Treasury stock, 14,742 and 10,343 shares as of August 31, 2024 and November 30, 2023, respectively

(1,436,868

)

(949,714

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(452,241

)

(507,248

)

Retained earnings

2,595,005

2,204,771

Total stockholders' equity

8,164,083

8,183,182

Total liabilities and equity

$

29,207,547

$

29,412,814

TD SYNNEX Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

August 31, 2024

August 31, 2023

August 31, 2024

August 31, 2023

Revenue

$

14,684,712

$

13,960,615

$

42,607,873

$

43,148,110

Cost of revenue

(13,723,664

)

(12,989,342

)

(39,667,512

)

(40,209,860

)

Gross profit

961,048

971,273

2,940,361

2,938,250

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(657,513

)

(659,454

)

(2,000,772

)

(1,987,375

)

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs

(656

)

(71,586

)

(70,190

)

(159,597

)

Operating income

302,879

240,233

869,399

791,278

Interest expense and finance charges, net

(80,447

)

(67,703

)

(233,039

)

(222,188

)

Other expense, net

(1,518

)

(2,371

)

(7,493

)

(6,691

)

Income before income taxes

220,914

170,159

628,867

562,399

Provision for income taxes

(42,358

)

(30,897

)

(134,578

)

(123,030

)

Net income

$

178,556

$

139,262

$

494,289

$

439,369

Earnings per common share:

Basic

$

2.09

$

1.49

$

5.70

$

4.67

Diluted

$

2.08

$

1.49

$

5.67

$

4.66

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

Basic

84,510

92,590

85,937

93,400

Diluted

84,937

92,881

86,323

93,676

TD SYNNEX Corporation

Regional Financial Highlights - Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter

(Currency in millions)

(Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding)

Q3 FY24

Q3 FY23

Net Change from Q3 FY23

Americas

Revenue

$

9,090.0

$

8,879.6

2.4

%

Non-GAAP gross billings (1)

$

13,025.9

$

12,093.1

7.7

%

Operating income

$

220.9

$

192.6

14.7

%

Non-GAAP operating income (1)

$

272.3

$

301.8

(9.8

)%

Operating margin

2.43

%

2.17

%

26 bps

Non-GAAP operating margin (1)

3.00

%

3.40

%

(40) bps

Europe

Revenue

$

4,591.2

$

4,227.6

8.6

%

Non-GAAP gross billings (1)

$

5,971.2

$

5,450.6

9.6

%

Operating income

$

57.4

$

29.5

94.6

%

Non-GAAP operating income (1)

$

94.0

$

75.0

25.3

%

Operating margin

1.25

%

0.70

%

55 bps

Non-GAAP operating margin (1)

2.05

%

1.78

%

27 bps

Asia-Pacific and Japan

Revenue

$

1,003.5

$

853.4

17.6

%

Non-GAAP gross billings (1)

$

1,285.4

$

1,039.9

23.6

%

Operating income

$

24.6

$

18.1

35.9

%

Non-GAAP operating income (1)

$

26.6

$

20.0

33.0

%

Operating margin

2.45

%

2.12

%

33 bps

Non-GAAP operating margin (1)

2.65

%

2.34

%

31 bps

(1)

A reconciliation of TD SYNNEX’s GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is set forth in the supplemental tables at the end of this press release.

TD SYNNEX Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures

(Currency in thousands)

(Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

August 31, 2024

August 31, 2023

August 31, 2024

August 31, 2023

Revenue in constant currency

Consolidated

Revenue

$

14,684,712

$

13,960,615

$

42,607,873

$

43,148,110

Impact of changes in foreign currencies

58,720

(5,952

)

Revenue in constant currency

$

14,743,432

$

13,960,615

$

42,601,921

$

43,148,110

Americas

Revenue

$

9,090,011

$

8,879,585

$

25,550,680

$

26,217,631

Impact of changes in foreign currencies

27,754

16,966

Revenue in constant currency

$

9,117,765

$

8,879,585

$

25,567,646

$

26,217,631

Europe

Revenue

$

4,591,161

$

4,227,590

$

14,135,188

$

14,209,488

Impact of changes in foreign currencies

12,810

(105,486

)

Revenue in constant currency

$

4,603,971

$

4,227,590

$

14,029,702

$

14,209,488

Asia-Pacific and Japan

Revenue

$

1,003,540

$

853,440

$

2,922,005

$

2,720,991

Impact of changes in foreign currencies

18,156

82,568

Revenue in constant currency

$

1,021,696

$

853,440

$

3,004,573

$

2,720,991

TD SYNNEX Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures

(Currency in thousands)

(Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

August 31, 2024

August 31, 2023

August 31, 2024

August 31, 2023

Non-GAAP gross billings

Consolidated

Revenue

$

14,684,712

$

13,960,615

$

42,607,873

$

43,148,110

Costs incurred and netted against revenue related to sales of third-party supplier service contracts, software as a service arrangements and certain fulfillment contracts

5,597,768

4,623,011

16,245,949

14,353,615

Non-GAAP gross billings

$

20,282,480

$

18,583,626

$

58,853,822

$

57,501,725

Americas

Revenue

$

9,090,011

$

8,879,585

$

25,550,680

$

26,217,631

Costs incurred and netted against revenue related to sales of third-party supplier service contracts, software as a service arrangements and certain fulfillment contracts

3,935,887

3,213,484

11,228,761

9,757,609

Non-GAAP gross billings

$

13,025,898

$

12,093,069

$

36,779,441

$

35,975,240

Europe

Revenue

$

4,591,161

$

4,227,590

$

14,135,188

$

14,209,488

Costs incurred and netted against revenue related to sales of third-party supplier service contracts, software as a service arrangements and certain fulfillment contracts

1,380,024

1,223,053

4,299,322

4,000,033

Non-GAAP gross billings

$

5,971,185

$

5,450,643

$

18,434,510

$

18,209,521

Asia-Pacific and Japan

Revenue

$

1,003,540

$

853,440

$

2,922,005

$

2,720,991

Costs incurred and netted against revenue related to sales of third-party supplier service contracts, software as a service arrangements and certain fulfillment contracts

281,857

186,474

717,866

595,973

Non-GAAP gross billings

$

1,285,397

$

1,039,914

$

3,639,871

$

3,316,964

TD SYNNEX Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures

(Currency in thousands)

(Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

August 31, 2024

August 31, 2023

August 31, 2024

August 31, 2023

Non-GAAP gross profit & non-GAAP gross margin

Revenue

$

14,684,712

$

13,960,615

$

42,607,873

$

43,148,110

Gross profit

$

961,048

$

971,273

$

2,940,361

$

2,938,250

Purchase accounting adjustments

2,427

15,047

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

961,048

$

973,700

$

2,940,361

$

2,953,297

Gross margin

6.54

%

6.96

%

6.90

%

6.81

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

6.54

%

6.97

%

6.90

%

6.84

%

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

August 31, 2024

August 31, 2023

August 31, 2024

August 31, 2023

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

Revenue

$

14,684,712

$

13,960,615

$

42,607,873

$

43,148,110

Costs incurred and netted against revenue related to sales of third-party supplier service contracts, software as a service arrangements and certain fulfillment contracts

5,597,768

4,623,011

16,245,949

14,353,615

Non-GAAP gross billings

$

20,282,480

$

18,583,626

$

58,853,822

$

57,501,725

Gross profit

$

961,048

$

971,273

$

2,940,361

$

2,938,250

Selling, general and administrative expenses (1)

$

658,169

$

731,040

$

2,070,962

$

2,146,972

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs

(656

)

(71,586

)

(70,190

)

(159,597

)

Amortization of intangibles

(73,173

)

(74,029

)

(218,809

)

(220,571

)

Share-based compensation

(16,176

)

(8,530

)

(47,096

)

(29,252

)

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

$

568,164

$

576,895

$

1,734,867

$

1,737,552

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue

4.48

%

5.24

%

4.86

%

4.98

%

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of non-GAAP gross billings

2.80

%

3.10

%

2.95

%

3.02

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of gross profit

68.5

%

75.3

%

70.4

%

73.1

%

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of gross profit

59.1

%

59.4

%

59.0

%

59.1

%

(1)

Includes acquisition, integration and restructuring costs, which are presented separately on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

TD SYNNEX Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures

(Currency in thousands)

(Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

August 31, 2024

August 31, 2023

August 31, 2024

August 31, 2023

Non-GAAP operating income & non-GAAP operating margin - Consolidated

Revenue

$

14,684,712

$

13,960,615

$

42,607,873

$

43,148,110

Operating income

$

302,879

$

240,233

$

869,399

$

791,278

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs

656

71,586

70,190

159,597

Amortization of intangibles

73,173

74,029

218,809

220,571

Share-based compensation

16,176

8,530

47,096

29,252

Purchase accounting adjustments

2,427

15,047

Non-GAAP operating income

$

392,884

$

396,805

$

1,205,494

$

1,215,745

Operating margin

2.06

%

1.72

%

2.04

%

1.83

%

Non-GAAP operating margin

2.68

%

2.84

%

2.83

%

2.82

%

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

August 31, 2024

August 31, 2023

August 31, 2024

August 31, 2023

Non-GAAP operating income & non-GAAP operating margin - Americas

Revenue

$

9,090,011

$

8,879,585

$

25,550,680

$

26,217,631

Operating income

$

220,900

$

192,606

$

589,866

$

559,370

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs

259

60,393

53,026

122,682

Amortization of intangibles

41,459

42,437

124,430

127,233

Share-based compensation

9,703

6,325

30,426

21,076

Non-GAAP operating income

$

272,321

$

301,761

$

797,748

$

830,361

Operating margin

2.43

%

2.17

%

2.31

%

2.13

%

Non-GAAP operating margin

3.00

%

3.40

%

3.12

%

3.17

%

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

August 31, 2024

August 31, 2023

August 31, 2024

August 31, 2023

Non-GAAP operating income & non-GAAP operating margin - Europe

Revenue

$

4,591,161

$

4,227,590

$

14,135,188

$

14,209,488

Operating income

$

57,415

$

29,531

$

200,100

$

157,793

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs

224

10,304

16,225

33,750

Amortization of intangibles

30,896

30,970

92,319

91,469

Share-based compensation

5,459

1,809

14,033

6,851

Purchase accounting adjustments

2,427

15,047

Non-GAAP operating income

$

93,994

$

75,041

$

322,677

$

304,910

Operating margin

1.25

%

0.70

%

1.42

%

1.11

%

Non-GAAP operating margin

2.05

%

1.78

%

2.28

%

2.15

%

TD SYNNEX Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures

(Currency in thousands)

(Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

August 31, 2024

August 31, 2023

August 31, 2024

August 31, 2023

Non-GAAP operating income & non-GAAP operating margin - Asia-Pacific and Japan

Revenue

$

1,003,540

$

853,440

$

2,922,005

$

2,720,991

Operating income

$

24,564

$

18,096

$

79,433

$

74,115

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs

173

889

939

3,165

Amortization of intangibles

818

622

2,060

1,869

Share-based compensation

1,014

396

2,637

1,325

Non-GAAP operating income

$

26,569

$

20,003

$

85,069

$

80,474

Operating margin

2.45

%

2.12

%

2.72

%

2.72

%

Non-GAAP operating margin

2.65

%

2.34

%

2.91

%

2.96

%

TD SYNNEX Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures

(Currency in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

August 31, 2024

August 31, 2023

August 31, 2024

August 31, 2023

Adjusted EBITDA

Net income

$

178,556

$

139,262

$

494,289

$

439,369

Interest expense and finance charges, net

80,447

67,703

233,039

222,188

Provision for income taxes

42,358

30,897

134,578

123,030

Depreciation (1)

25,015

31,256

86,285

94,346

Amortization of intangibles

73,173

74,029

218,809

220,571

EBITDA

$

399,549

$

343,147

$

1,167,000

$

1,099,504

Other expense, net

1,518

2,371

7,493

6,691

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs

656

66,846

64,704

143,360

Share-based compensation

16,176

8,530

47,096

29,252

Purchase accounting adjustments

2,427

15,047

Adjusted EBITDA

$

417,899

$

423,321

$

1,286,293

$

1,293,854

(1)

Includes depreciation recorded in acquisition, integration, and restructuring costs.

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

August 31, 2024

August 31, 2023

August 31, 2024

August 31, 2023

Non-GAAP net income & non-GAAP diluted EPS (1)

Net income

$

178,556

$

139,262

$

494,289

$

439,369

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs

656

73,897

70,190

166,446

Amortization of intangibles

73,173

74,029

218,809

220,571

Share-based compensation

16,176

8,530

47,096

29,252

Purchase accounting adjustments

2,427

15,047

Income taxes related to the above

(23,122

)

(38,375

)

(81,861

)

(102,700

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

245,439

$

259,770

$

748,523

$

767,985

Diluted EPS (1)

$

2.08

$

1.49

$

5.67

$

4.66

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs

0.01

0.79

0.81

1.76

Amortization of intangibles

0.85

0.79

2.51

2.34

Share-based compensation

0.19

0.09

0.54

0.31

Purchase accounting adjustments

0.03

0.16

Income taxes related to the above

(0.27

)

(0.41

)

(0.94

)

(1.09

)

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS (1)

$

2.86

$

2.78

$

8.59

$

8.14

(1)

Diluted EPS is calculated using the two-class method. Unvested restricted stock awards granted to employees are considered participating securities. For purposes of calculating Diluted EPS, net income allocated to participating securities was approximately 0.9% of net income for both the three and nine months ended August 31, 2024 and was approximately 0.7% of net income for both the three and nine months ended August 31, 2023.

TD SYNNEX Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures

(Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(Currency in thousands)

August 31, 2024

August 31, 2023

August 31, 2024

August 31, 2023

Free cash flow

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

385,782

$

591,955

$

655,783

$

1,196,705

Purchases of property and equipment

(47,142

)

(39,808

)

(126,052

)

(107,417

)

Free cash flow

$

338,640

$

552,147

$

529,731

$

1,089,288

Forecast

Three Months Ending November 30, 2024

(Currency in millions, except per share amounts)

Low

High

Net income

$

162

$

205

Amortization of intangibles

75

75

Share-based compensation

25

25

Income taxes related to the above

(23

)

(23

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

239

$

282

Diluted EPS (1)

$

1.90

$

2.40

Amortization of intangibles

0.88

0.88

Share-based compensation

0.29

0.29

Income taxes related to the above

(0.27

)

(0.27

)

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS (1)

$

2.80

$

3.30

(1)

Diluted EPS is calculated using the two-class method. Unvested restricted stock awards granted to employees are considered participating securities. Net income allocable to participating securities is estimated to be approximately 0.9% of the forecast net income for the three months ending November 30, 2024.

Forecast

Three Months Ending

(Currency in billions)

November 30, 2024

Non-GAAP gross billings

Low

High

Revenue

$

14.9

$

15.7

Costs incurred and netted against revenue related to sales of third-party supplier service contracts, software as a service arrangements and certain fulfillment contracts

5.6

5.8

Non-GAAP gross billings

$

20.5

$

21.5

TD SYNNEX Corporation

Calculation of Financial Metrics

Return on Invested Capital (“ROIC”)

(Currency in thousands)

(Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding)

August 31, 2024

August 31, 2023

ROIC

Operating income (trailing fiscal four quarters)

$

1,156,153

$

1,125,440

Income taxes on operating income (1)

(234,970

)

(228,334

)

Operating income after taxes

$

921,183

$

897,106

Total invested capital comprising equity and borrowings, less cash (last five quarters average)

$

11,249,490

$

11,575,572

ROIC

8.2

%

7.8

%

Adjusted ROIC

Non-GAAP operating income (trailing fiscal four quarters)

$

1,632,073

$

1,711,323

Income taxes on non-GAAP operating income (1)

(365,354

)

(381,272

)

Non-GAAP operating income after taxes

$

1,266,719

$

1,330,051

Total invested capital comprising equity and borrowings, less cash (last five quarters average)

$

11,249,490

$

11,575,572

Tax effected impact of cumulative non-GAAP adjustments (last five quarters average)

1,367,426

961,319

Total non-GAAP invested capital (last five quarters average)

$

12,616,916

$

12,536,891

Adjusted ROIC

10.0

%

10.6

%

(1)

Income taxes on GAAP operating income was calculated using the effective year-to-date tax rates during the respective periods. Income taxes on non-GAAP operating income was calculated by excluding the tax effect of taxable and deductible non-GAAP adjustments using the effective year-to-date tax rate during the respective periods.

TD SYNNEX Corporation

Calculation of Financial Metrics

Cash Conversion Cycle

(Currency in thousands)

(Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding)

Three Months Ended

August 31, 2024

August 31, 2023

Days sales outstanding

Revenue

(a)

$

14,684,712

$

13,960,615

Accounts receivable, net

(b)

10,032,404

8,892,130

Days sales outstanding

(c) = ((b)/(a))*the number of days during the period

63

59

Days inventory outstanding

Cost of revenue

(d)

$

13,723,664

$

12,989,342

Inventories

(e)

7,674,438

7,462,162

Days inventory outstanding

(f) = ((e)/(d))*the number of days during the period

51

53

Days payable outstanding

Cost of revenue

(g)

$

13,723,664

$

12,989,342

Accounts payable

(h)

13,873,238

12,485,180

Days payable outstanding

(i) = ((h)/(g))*the number of days during the period

93

89

Cash conversion cycle

(j) = (c)+(f)-(i)

21

23

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926356264/en/

CONTACT: David Jordan

Investor Relations

510-668-8436

david.jordan@tdsynnex.comBobby Eagle

Global Corporate Communications

727-538-5864

bobby.eagle@tdsynnex.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA FLORIDA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SEMICONDUCTOR SECURITY IOT (INTERNET OF THINGS) SATELLITE NANOTECHNOLOGY AUDIO/VIDEO TELECOMMUNICATIONS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE SOFTWARE NETWORKS INTERNET HARDWARE ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION PROFESSIONAL SERVICES DATA MANAGEMENT CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS DATA ANALYTICS

SOURCE: TD SYNNEX

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/26/2024 08:05 AM/DISC: 09/26/2024 08:06 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926356264/en

