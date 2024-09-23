NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Tetrix, whose mission is to empower capital allocators with AI-driven insights to navigate alternative investments, announced it has raised a $5 million seed round led by Innovation Endeavors with participation from prominent angels from Blackrock, CPPIB, SoftBank, Lending Club, and Plaid.

Tetrix provides an enterprise solution that uses cutting-edge AI technology to transform messy and complex alternative investment data into clear, actionable insights, enabling better investment decisions. Capital allocators in private markets struggle to quickly and accurately extract investment data, with limited partners in private markets processing over 100 million PDFs annually. These reports organize and share information uniquely, each different from the next, making data extraction, normalization, and analysis tedious and prone to error. This clunky, imperfect, and time-consuming process often yields suboptimal investment decisions and can distract from other essential investment activities.

Tetrix has built a proprietary platform that quickly and accurately collects, extracts, and normalizes data from one manager to the next, freeing up investment teams’ time. The platform also provides in-depth analytics in an intuitive UI to help the investment teams better monitor their investments and risks.

“Our mission is simple: drive better investment decision-making with better data,” said Olivier Babin, CEO and Co-Founder of Tetrix. “The investment landscape has shifted from public markets to private markets, which have quadrupled in assets in the past decade, and the technology infrastructure that investors need hasn’t kept up. Tetrix leverages the latest developments in AI to reduce time to actionable investment data from 45 days to 1 day, save capital allocators 4,000+ hours annually in human labor, and provide them 10x deeper insights on their alternative investment portfolio.”

Founded on a shared passion for financial technology, co-founders Olivier Babin and Naunidh Singh Bhalla built a solution that truly meets the needs of investors. After engaging with more than 250 market participants in private markets, it became clear that despite a plethora of alternative data providers, investors still struggle with information gaps in their strategies and legacy technology stacks, with many funds lacking a holistic view of their portfolio. Tetrix was born from a desire to democratize access to and transform data sets into actionable recommendations for capital allocators.

“The Tetrix platform promises not only to improve investment decisions but also to revolutionize them with real-time insights and risk management tools,” said Harpinder Singh, Partner at Innovation Endeavors. “Data insights are the single most important asset to businesses today, and what Tetrix provides is sure to give capital allocators a competitive advantage in their investment strategies.”

About Tetrix

Tetrix empowers institutional investors with AI-driven insights, enabling more intelligent decisions in alternative investing markets. Our platform automates data collection from fund reports, transforms investment operations by doing the heavy lifting of extracting key financial and qualitative information, and provides clear, actionable investment analytics and insights. Founded by Stanford and Harvard alumni, Tetrix is dedicated to transforming private market investing with cutting-edge technology. For more information, please visit https://www.tetrix.co/.