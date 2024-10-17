The forgotten town of Staley

The town of Staley, which officially existed for only 14 years, was once located about 4 miles south of Pullman on Staley Road. Its founders were Daniel L. and Catherine Pearl (Siler) Staley, who were married in North Carolina in 1848. They had five children: John Jasper (born in 1849), Lindsey Christian (1851), William Jasper (1854), Margaret Louise (1857) and Daniel Fletcher (1866).

The family headed west in 1871, stopping in Staley, Mo., to visit Daniel’s brother Eburn, the founder of the town. Daniel, Catherine and their children then traveled by train to San Francisco and spent the winter and spring of 1873-74 in the Willamette Valley. In July, they moved to Whitman County, where they homesteaded in the Staley area, later named for their family. Four years later, Daniel and his sons began purchasing additional land.

Not coincidentally, another town in the United States also bears the Staley name. A third brother, Confederate Colonel John W. Staley, returned to North Carolina after the Civil War and stayed permanently. There the Staleys owned a soapstone mine in Randall County, as well as a great deal of land, some of which they donated for a railroad right-of-way. In 1889, John donated additional land for town of Staleyville (now simply called Staley).

Like his brothers, Daniel Staley was interested in founding a town and platted Staley within a few years of his arrival. Five of its original seven streets were named after trees: Ash, Chestnut, Maple, Oak and Walnut. The other two were Main Street and Railroad Avenue, which ran alongside of the Northern Pacific Railroad tracks. It did not grow as fast as he anticipated; according to local legend, the Northern Pacific Railroad “discriminated” against the town. Nevertheless, it had a small NP Depot. Staley also had a store that sold general merchandise.

Staley’s post office — historically the official mark of being a “real” town, despite having a population under 1500 — was established April 16, 1888. According to author Edith Erickson (“Whitman County from Abbieville to Zion,” 1985), David L. Staley was its first postmaster. How he fits into the Staley family is not known, and it is possible that “David L. Staley” is an error for “Daniel L. Staley,” who was the last postmaster. Daniel served for eleven years, until the post office closed in 1902.