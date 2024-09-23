Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024

The GDOT Tifton District Reselects CDM Smith in Eighth Consecutive Contract for Transportation ...

Tifton, Georgia, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) District 4 (Tifton) reselected CDM Smith for an $18 million on-call contract to provide transportation construction, engineering and inspection (CEI) services over the next 3 years. With this contract, CDM Smith will continue to support GDOT’s skilled in-house inspection staff in maintaining a high-quality transportation system and ensuring that GDOT projects are constructed according to the plans and specifications.

CDM Smith, Associated Press

Tifton, Georgia, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) District 4 (Tifton) reselected CDM Smith for an $18 million on-call contract to provide transportation construction, engineering and inspection (CEI) services over the next 3 years. With this contract, CDM Smith will continue to support GDOT’s skilled in-house inspection staff in maintaining a high-quality transportation system and ensuring that GDOT projects are constructed according to the plans and specifications.

The firm’s CEI services will be applied to District 4’s 31 counties in Southwest Georgia. 40 project engineers and inspectors from CDM Smith and its four subconsultant partners will continue to provide experienced construction project management, inspection, and materials testing on GDOT road and bridge construction projects on an on-call basis. The firm’s services will include advanced processes like Federal Aviation Administration licensed drone operators to document construction progress through aerial photos and videos.

CDM Smith has supported GDOT on this contract for 23 years. In serving this longtime client, the firm has developed multiple construction training modules for new GDOT and new consultant inspectors and has gained an exceptional understanding of the needs of GDOT District 4. “CDM Smith’s depth and breadth of GDOT Tifton District institutional knowledge gained through our CEI team’s 23 years of partnering with District 4 construction staff is unparalleled. Our District 4 CEI team has a proven track record of supporting GDOT in meeting and exceeding GDOT’s construction performance measures,” said vice president and senior project manager Joe Cowan. “Our team’s success is founded on a culture of providing responsive service to GDOT with the right experience, and the right people at the right time.”

CDM Smith is a privately owned engineering and construction firm providing legendary client service and smart solutions in water, environment, transportation, energy, and facilities. Passionate about our work and invested in each other, we are inspired to think and driven to solve the world’s environmental and infrastructure challenges.

