Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024

Theratechnologies to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced the Company will report financial results and provide a business update for its third quarter ended August 31, 2024, on Thursday, October 10 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Theratechnologies, Associated Press

The call will be hosted by Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer. He will be joined by other members of the management team, including Philippe Dubuc, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Christian Marsolais, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer and John Leasure, Global Commercial Officer who will be available to answer questions from participants following prepared remarks.

Participants are encouraged to join the call at least ten minutes in advance to secure access. Conference call dial-in and replay information can be found below.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
Conference Call DateOctober 10, 2024
Conference Call Time8:30 a.m. ET
Webcast linkhttps://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vy4y3hwc
Dial in1-888-513-4119 (toll free) or 1-412-902-6615 (international)
Access Code5313857
CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY
Toll Free1-877-344-7529 (US) / 1-855-669-9658 (Canada)
International Toll1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code2159194
Replay End DateOctober 17, 2024
To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select this link: https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

An archived webcast will also be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website under ‘ Past Events’.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at  www.theratech.com, on SEDAR+ at  www.sedarplus.ca  and on EDGAR at  www.sec.gov. Follow Theratechnologies on  Linkedin  and X (formerly Twitter). 

Contacts:

Investor inquiries: Philippe Dubuc Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer pdubuc@theratech.com 438-315-6608

Media inquiries: Julie Schneiderman Senior Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs communications@theratech.com 1-514-336-7800

