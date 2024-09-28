Washington, D.C., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) will present Rip Rapson, president and CEO of The Kresge Foundation, with the TMCF CEO Impact Award. Rapson will be recognized during the TMCF CEO Impact Award Breakfast on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 8 a.m. at the Marygrove Conservancy in Detroit.

TMCF is proud to recognize Rapson for his leadership of The Kresge Foundation, for the organization’s long-standing commitment to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and to mark its centenary. The Kresge Foundation has a long history of supporting HBCUs through capacity building initiatives – to ensure that the institutions thrive and can support their unique blend of students. HBCUs are critical to building Detroit’s middle class, with 88% of Detroit high school students who leave the state for college attending an HBCU.

“For nearly 80 years, the Kresge Foundation has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to HBCUs, so that they can better serve their students and grow as institutions,” Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of TMCF, said. “Under Rip’s leadership, the foundation continues its thoughtful investments to ensure outcomes that transform the lives of students from Detroit, from Michigan and from around the country.”

The event is co-chaired by Byna Elliott, global head of Advancing Black Pathways at JPMorganChase and a member of TMCF’s Board of Directors; Jacqueline Howard, head of Money Wellness for Ally Financial, and William F. L. Moses, managing director of the Education Program at the Kresge Foundation and member of the President’s Board of Advisors on HBCUs.

TMCF is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community, serving 300,000 student scholars across its 54 member schools consisting of public HBCUs, predominantly Black institutions (PBIs) and historically Black community colleges (HBCCs). The majority of students it serves are low-income, first-generation students reliant upon financial assistance to pursue postsecondary education. Since its founding in 1987, TMCF has provided more than $500 million in scholarship support to its member schools and students.

Thurgood Marshall College Fund facts