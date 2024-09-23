NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--
Today the Tokenized Asset Coalition (TAC) released its second State of Tokenization Report, a comprehensive look at the industry with data and insights from a variety of TAC members. In addition, the TAC announced it has welcomed 21 new members into its ranks, a second cohort selected from more than 175 applicants.
The Tokenized Asset Coalition champions the adoption of public blockchains, asset tokenization and institutional DeFi to dramatically alter the way capital is formed, invested and managed onchain. The TAC was formed in the fall of 2023 by Aave, Centrifuge, Circle, Coinbase, Base, RWA.xyz and others, and now includes over 40 leaders in tokenization.
The 2024 report examines regulation's role in adoption, the rise of institutional investors bringing assets onchain, and the latest innovations in the industry. Highlights include:
To download the full report, visit this webpage: RWA.xyz Blog - Tokenized Asset Coalition's 2024 Industry Update.
The new organizations represent a range of industries including venture capital, financial services, DeFi, asset management, and financial technology. These new members include: a16z, Aptos Labs, Offchain Labs, Axelar Foundation, Chronicle, Etherfuse, Flow Traders, Galaxy Digital, Hashnote, Injective, Kinto, Matrixdock, Mercado Bitcoin, Metawealth, Nayms, Noble, Oasis Pro, Plume, Pyth and WisdomTree. A full list of members can be found at the tokenizedassetcoalition.com.
All members will join a TAC working group, participate in events, produce unique content and contribute toward the ongoing adoption of tokenized assets. As a result of this growing membership, the TAC will continue to become more robust as additional experience and expertise are added.
The Coalition invites all relevant organizations to apply to become part of the coalition and contribute to the transformation of the financial landscape. Through collective efforts, a new era of efficiency, transparency, and accessibility in global finance can emerge.
About the Tokenized Asset Coalition
The Tokenized Asset Coalition seeks to unite traditional and crypto financial systems with the shared belief that many assets will eventually move onchain. By addressing the inefficiencies, opacity and fragmentation of the current financial infrastructure, the Tokenized Asset Coalition aims to spearhead the next wave of digital transformation. The founding Coalition members, including Centrifuge, Circle, Coinbase, Base, Credix, Provenance Blockchain Foundation, Goldfinch and RWA.xyz, are on a mission to educate and advocate for shared principles and best practices and build the on-chain infrastructure of tomorrow.
