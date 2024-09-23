Corpus Christi, TX, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toyota presented Driscoll with a $525,000 check on Thursday to improve access to concussion care in local schools.

The grant will create Driscoll’s Heads Up: Concussion Care for Kids Program at London ISD. The new concussion care program is made possible by a grant from Toyota’s Way Forward Fund, an initiative to support people impacted by significant injuries, starting with a focus on children recovering from traumatic brain injury.

The funds were delivered at a check presentation conference in Robstown at Mike Shaw Toyota where Driscoll and Toyota leadership praised the investment and its direct impact on kids.

“My career started off as a pediatric anesthesiologist and then intensive care physician. So, I’ve seen a lot over my forty-year career,” said Driscoll Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Dr. Mary Dale Peterson, “… the saddest things I did see in our ICUs and ORs were preventable injury and illness. Today is a celebration because we’re doing something about it. Amen.”

“As a mobility company, our goal is a society where no one is held back from reaching opportunity and fulfilling their potential,” said Sandra Phillips, senior vice president, Enterprise Integrity, Toyota Motor North America. “Just as dealers are connectors in their communities, the Way Forward Fund is a connector, bringing together in the field of TBI—medical, technological, academic and societal. We know no one person has all the answers, but working together we can make a difference.”

Through the grant, the sports medicine program at Driscoll will:

Support a Sports Medicine Trainer specializing in concussion management to work within

London ISD

Invest in advanced technology to better conduct concussion assessments and treatments

Provide essential concussion education and training to coaches, nurses, students, and parents

The Concussion Care program is expected to impact 300 student-athletes at London ISD, along with their parents, the coaches, nurses, student athletic trainers, and teachers.

Following its initial success, phase two of the program will expand to other school districts, further increasing access to care for students across the community. As part of the program, specialized training will empower school staff and families to make informed decisions about an athlete’s health, ensuring that student safety remains the top priority both on and off the field.