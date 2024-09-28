Tractor Supply Receives 2024 EPA SmartWay Excellence Award

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today it has received a 2024 SmartWay Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its efforts to implement operational practices that save fuel, lower costs and reduce adverse environmental impacts of its supply chain.

The SmartWay Excellence Award is the U.S. EPA’s highest recognition for demonstrated stewardship of resources and efficiencies in shipping. Tractor Supply was one of 18 companies to receive this distinction, representing the best performers among SmartWay’s partners.

“Every year, Tractor Supply moves billions of pounds of product through our supply chain as we serve our customers and more than 2,200 stores,” said Roc Hodges, director of outbound transportation at Tractor Supply. “This recognition demonstrates our long-term commitment to continually seek new and more efficient ways to get our customers the products they need for Life Out Here while saving costs.”

In the last two years, Tractor Supply has opened distribution centers in Navarre, Ohio and Maumelle, Arkansas, to better serve its growing customer base and reduce transit time and miles traveled. Tractor Supply first became a SmartWay partner in 2014 and has been a SmartWay High Performer every year since 2019; High Performers are leading their respective industries. Tractor Supply requires that all contract carriers be SmartWay certified.

More than 4,000 companies participate in the SmartWay program, including retailers, manufacturers, distributors, cargo owners and other freight shippers, as well as for-hire and private fleets, commercial truck and rail carriers, freight brokers, third party logistics providers and other organizations.

To learn more about the SmartWay program, visit www.epa.gov/smartway.

