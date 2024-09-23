Troy boil water advisory lifted

TROY — The city of Troy lifted its boil water advisory Wednesday after two tests of the city’s water were clear of E. coli bacteria.
The city advised residents to boil their drinking water Tuesday when E. coli was found in the city’s water supply. E.coli is especially harmful to young children, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.
The city of Troy said the bacteria may have entered the water supply from recent heavy rains or a break in the water distribution system.
According to the city’s Facebook page, the city regularly tests its wells, tanks and distribution system. The E.coli was found in a couple random tests of the distribution system, but not the wells or tanks.