Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary

The ford went off the roadway and down an embankment before catching fire. The fire spread to the trees but was quickly suppressed by fire crews.

The driver of the Ford was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and suffered serious injuries. Evidence indicates he was not wearing a seatbelt. He was transported to an area hospital via air ambulance.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital by family members. Traffic on Idaho Highway 8 was blocked for approximately three hours. The incident remains under investigation by ISP.