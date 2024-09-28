Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 28, 2024
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Moscow-Pullman Daily News

DEARY — Two people were injured in a Thursday evening car crash just outside Deary.

According to Idaho State Police, a Jeep Cherokee driven by a 26-year-old Deary man struck the rear of a Ford Bronco driven by a 33-year-old Orofino man just before 7 p.m. on Idaho Highway 8.

The ford went off the roadway and down an embankment before catching fire. The fire spread to the trees but was quickly suppressed by fire crews.

The driver of the Ford was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and suffered serious injuries. Evidence indicates he was not wearing a seatbelt. He was transported to an area hospital via air ambulance.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital by family members. Traffic on Idaho Highway 8 was blocked for approximately three hours. The incident remains under investigation by ISP.

