Two people recovering from injuries after ATV crash near Dixie

Two area residents are recovering after being injured in an ATV crash Sept. 15 near Dixie.

Richard Hattan, 70, of Colton, and a female companion were deer and elk hunting between Dixie and Orogrande in remote Idaho County when their 2024 Can-Am Maverick rolled over, according to Hattan. He was briefly knock unconscious and the woman sustained a knee injury.

An Elk City Ambulance crew responded to the scene and tended to the two people, but decided to not drive them out because of the bumpy terrain.