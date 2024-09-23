Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024

Two people recovering from injuries after ATV crash near Dixie

Two area residents are recovering after being injured in an ATV crash Sept. 15 near Dixie.

Richard Hattan, 70, of Colton, and a female companion were deer and elk hunting between Dixie and Orogrande in remote Idaho County when their 2024 Can-Am Maverick rolled over, according to Hattan. He was briefly knock unconscious and the woman sustained a knee injury.

An Elk City Ambulance crew responded to the scene and tended to the two people, but decided to not drive them out because of the bumpy terrain.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Helicopters from a Boise hospital responded and airlifted the two people to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Hattan said he sustained head and neck injuries, but was released from the hospital after several hours, as was his companion.

Hattan expressed thanks to the ambulance crew, helicopter crew and those on the scene who aided them after the crash. Both he and his companion were wearing seat belts.

