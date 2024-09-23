Two Weeks to Get Ikon Pass at Its Current Low Fall Rates

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--
Score your Ikon Pass at its current low rates through October 10, 2024 before prices increase up to $90 for an adult Ikon Pass. Winter 24/25 brings access to two new destinations – St. Moritz in Switzerland and Sierra-at-Tahoe in California – along with additional Peak Perks, and endless good times this upcoming season.
Power up the value of an Ikon Pass with Peak Perks, a collection of benefits exclusively tailored for Ikon Pass holders. There’s an entire season of good times ahead with discounts on the gear skiers and riders love, stoked-out memberships, and access to experiences and innovative services from fitness and travel brands.
EXPERIENCES
Ikon Pass Stoke Events As a member of a diverse, mountain-minded Ikon Pass community, pass holders receive invitations to stoke events throughout North America including LA, Denver, Chicago, Asheville, Dallas, Boston, throughout Canada and more. Meet other skiers and riders in the area, enter to win prizes, and celebrate the stoke that ties this community together. Check here for the complete calendar.
Ikon Pass Heli-Benefit Turn those heli-skiing dreams into a reality with daily discounts at two of the world’s premier and most storied heli-skiing operations - CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures and Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing in British Columbia.
Ikon Pass offers a credit of up to $1,400 CAD to spend on a CMH heli-skiing experience. Your credits can be claimed for days at CMH Purcell throughout the 24/25 winter season, or for stays in December 2024 or April 2025 at all other CMH winter destinations. Ikon Pass holders also get early booking privileges on winter heli-skiing trips, which often sell out ahead of time.
A credit of up to $200/day CAD is also available to spend on Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing. New customers can claim $200 per day on select tours during early winter ‘24 and spring ‘25. Eligible Ikon Pass holders can receive a 15% discount off Deluxe and Elite A-Star packages on trips booked for early January 2025.
Ikon Pass Travel Exclusive to Ikon Pass holders, Ikon Pass Travel is a service that offers travel specialists to help compare and book airfare, hotels, and activities across Ikon Pass destinations.
25% Off for Friends & Family Ikon Pass holders get 12 lift tickets at 25% off a destination’s window rate at participating destinations and Ikon Base Pass holders receive eight Friends & Family discounts.
15% Off Food, Beverage & Retail Get up to 15% off everything from goggles to jackets, breakfast to après, at select destinations.
First Tracks Unlock untouched powder and corduroy before the rest of the public with free Ikon Pass First Tracks, once per month (January - March) at select destinations on designated days.
GEAR
20% Off The North Face Gear Gear up for the winter with 20% off a purchase of $200 or more on select snow gear only at thenorthface.com. Exclusions apply.
Save 30% On Blenders Eligible Ikon Pass holders can unlock an exclusive 30% discount on shades, goggles, helmets, and more from Blenders ' Sun and Snow styles.
20% Off Award-Winning Db Gear Pack your gear for your Ikon Pass adventure in an award-winning bag from Db with a special 20% discount.
SERVICES & MEMBERSHIPS
Confidence to Buy Ikon Pass provides 24/25 Ikon Pass holders the option to defer an unused Ikon Pass by December 12, 2024, for credit toward the purchase of a 25/26 Ikon Pass.
Up to 20% Off Ski, Snowboard & Luggage Shipment Ikon Pass holders enjoy a 20% discount on their first-time shipping ski, snowboard, and luggage and 10% on all other shipments with Ship Skis. From as low as $60 USD, Ship Skis’ door-to-door service guarantees gear arrives on time so Ikon Pass holders can spend more time on the mountain and less time dealing with baggage.
F45 Training Trial For $14 a Day Get in shape for the 24/25 winter season at F45. Ikon Pass holders can get an exclusive 14-day trial for just $14.
$500 Off a Tonal Through December 31, 2024, eligible Ikon Pass holders receive a $500 discount off Tonal’s personalized workout system, the smartest strength training system powered by adaptive digital weight and data-backed workouts.
Prenuvo Starting November 14, 2024 - February 28, 2025, Ikon Pass holders will receive a $400 discount on Prenuvo’s whole-body scans. (Discount is only available at eligible U.S. locations.)
Three Months of Paramount+ Ikon Pass holders can stream Paramount+ for three months, at no additional cost.
Ikon Pass is currently on sale and prices will go up on Friday, October 11. For all Ikon Pass products and pricing, please visit https://www.ikonpass.com/en/shop-passes.
About Ikon Pass The Ikon Pass welcomes skiers and riders to a community of inspiring mountain destinations and the people who live and play among them across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Brought to you by Alterra Mountain Company, the Ikon Pass unlocks adventure at iconic and unique destinations including Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin, and Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Sierra-at-Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort and Snow Valley in California; Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming; Big Sky Resort in Montana; Alyeska Resort in Alaska; Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, and Killington in Vermont; Windham Mountain Club in New York; Snowshoe in West Virginia; The Highlands and Boyne Mountain in Michigan; Crystal Mountain and The Summit at Snoqualmie in Washington; Mt. Bachelor in Oregon; Sun Valley and Schweitzer in Idaho; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; SkiBig3 in Alberta, Canada; Revelstoke Mountain Resort, RED Mountain, Cypress Mountain, Panorama Mountain Resort and Sun Peaks Resort in British Columbia, Canada; Sunday River and Sugarloaf in Maine; Loon Mountain in New Hampshire; Camelback Resort and Blue Mountain Resort, Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico; Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Brighton Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird and Snowbasin in Utah; Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley in France, Dolomiti Superski in Italy, Grandvalira Resorts Andorra in Andorra, Kitzbühel in Austria, Zermatt and St. Moritz in Switzerland; Thredbo and Mt Buller in Australia; Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt in New Zealand; Niseko United and Arai Snow Resort in Japan, and Valle Nevado in Chile. Special offers are available at CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures and Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing. For more information, please visit www.ikonpass.com.
About Alterra Mountain Company Alterra Mountain Company is a family of iconic year-round mountain destinations, the world’s largest heli-skiing operation, and Ikon Pass - the premier ski and snowboard season pass offering access to more than 50 iconic mountain destinations around the world. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado and born out of a shared love of the mountains and adventure, the company has brought together some of the world’s most aspirational brands, including: Steamboat and Winter Park in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort and Snow Valley in California; Stratton Mountain and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Schweitzer in Idaho; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures and Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing in British Columbia. Also included in the portfolio are Alpine Aerotech, a worldwide helicopter support and maintenance service center in British Columbia, Canada, Aspenware, the ski industry leader in technology services and e-commerce, and Ski Butlers, the global leader in ski and snowboard rental delivery. For more information, please visit www.alterramtn.co.
