Two Weeks to Get Ikon Pass at Its Current Low Fall Rates

Score your Ikon Pass at its current low rates through October 10, 2024 before prices increase up to $90 for an adult Ikon Pass. Winter 24/25 brings access to two new destinations – St. Moritz in Switzerland and Sierra-at-Tahoe in California – along with additional Peak Perks, and endless good times this upcoming season.

Power up the value of an Ikon Pass with Peak Perks, a collection of benefits exclusively tailored for Ikon Pass holders. There’s an entire season of good times ahead with discounts on the gear skiers and riders love, stoked-out memberships, and access to experiences and innovative services from fitness and travel brands.

EXPERIENCES

Ikon Pass Stoke Events As a member of a diverse, mountain-minded Ikon Pass community, pass holders receive invitations to stoke events throughout North America including LA, Denver, Chicago, Asheville, Dallas, Boston, throughout Canada and more. Meet other skiers and riders in the area, enter to win prizes, and celebrate the stoke that ties this community together. Check here for the complete calendar.

Ikon Pass Heli-Benefit Turn those heli-skiing dreams into a reality with daily discounts at two of the world’s premier and most storied heli-skiing operations - CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures and Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing in British Columbia.

Ikon Pass offers a credit of up to $1,400 CAD to spend on a CMH heli-skiing experience. Your credits can be claimed for days at CMH Purcell throughout the 24/25 winter season, or for stays in December 2024 or April 2025 at all other CMH winter destinations. Ikon Pass holders also get early booking privileges on winter heli-skiing trips, which often sell out ahead of time.

A credit of up to $200/day CAD is also available to spend on Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing. New customers can claim $200 per day on select tours during early winter ‘24 and spring ‘25. Eligible Ikon Pass holders can receive a 15% discount off Deluxe and Elite A-Star packages on trips booked for early January 2025.

Ikon Pass Travel Exclusive to Ikon Pass holders, Ikon Pass Travel is a service that offers travel specialists to help compare and book airfare, hotels, and activities across Ikon Pass destinations.

25% Off for Friends & Family Ikon Pass holders get 12 lift tickets at 25% off a destination’s window rate at participating destinations and Ikon Base Pass holders receive eight Friends & Family discounts.

15% Off Food, Beverage & Retail Get up to 15% off everything from goggles to jackets, breakfast to après, at select destinations.

First Tracks Unlock untouched powder and corduroy before the rest of the public with free Ikon Pass First Tracks, once per month (January - March) at select destinations on designated days.

GEAR

20% Off The North Face Gear Gear up for the winter with 20% off a purchase of $200 or more on select snow gear only at thenorthface.com. Exclusions apply.

Save 30% On Blenders Eligible Ikon Pass holders can unlock an exclusive 30% discount on shades, goggles, helmets, and more from Blenders ' Sun and Snow styles.

20% Off Award-Winning Db Gear Pack your gear for your Ikon Pass adventure in an award-winning bag from Db with a special 20% discount.

SERVICES & MEMBERSHIPS

Confidence to Buy Ikon Pass provides 24/25 Ikon Pass holders the option to defer an unused Ikon Pass by December 12, 2024, for credit toward the purchase of a 25/26 Ikon Pass.