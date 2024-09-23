DOHA, Qatar--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Urbacon Holding, a leader in energy, concessions, and construction, announced its ranking as the 42nd top international contractor for 2024, according to Engineering News-Record (ENR). The company celebrated this achievement during the ConteQ Expo 2024 in Qatar, where it participated as the event's official sponsor.

UCC Holding Ranked 42nd in ENR’s Top International Contractors (Photo: AETOSWire)

The event brought together UCC Holding’s Board of Directors and senior management, who emphasized the company’s ongoing efforts to integrate advanced construction technologies into its operations. During the expo, UCC Holding introduced three innovative construction methods: 3D construction printing, concrete modular construction, and steel structure modular construction.

These technologies are already being incorporated into UCC’s future projects, including a series of schools set for construction in 2025. Using COBOD’s third-generation 3D construction printers, the two-story schools will span a 100 x 100-meter area. The BOD XL printers, known for their efficiency and precision, will enable fast and cost-effective construction, with a strong focus on safety and sustainability.

UCC Holding’s Chairman Moutaz Al Khayyat said, “Being recognized as one of the top international contractors is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence. The technologies we are implementing will not only improve project efficiency but also set new standards in safety and sustainability across the industry.”

Ramez Al Khayyat, President of UCC Holding, also commented on this achievement, stating, “Our success as a top international contractor is a result of our strategic investments in innovation and our people. At UCC Holding, we are committed to continually evolving our processes to meet the changing demands of the global construction industry. The integration of these advanced technologies into our projects reflects our forward-thinking approach and determination to deliver the highest quality outcomes for our clients.”

UCC Holding’s focus on cutting-edge technology underscores its leadership in the global construction industry, positioning the company to take on more complex and ambitious projects in the future.

*Source:AETOSWire