UI honors Moscow, Lewiston teachers

Teachers from Moscow and Lewiston are being honored by the University of Idaho and will be celebrated during the Vandal football game Saturday at the Kibbie Dome.

Lena Whitmore Elementary School physical education teacher Colin Briggs and Sacajawea Middle School electives teacher Mike Uhling are among six Idaho teachers to receive the 2024 Vandal Outstanding Educator Award.

According to a UI news release, they were nominated by UI students for “making a lasting impact, inspiring a love for learning, encouraging students to reach their full potential and shaping their personal and academic growth.”