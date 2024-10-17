UI lease for on-campus coffee stand gains approval from board

LEWISTON — The Idaho State Board of Education approved a site lease agreement Wednesday to establish a Red Star Coffee Company coffee stand on the University of Idaho campus.

The item was on the consent agenda portion of the education board’s meeting at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.

The site lease agreement allows Red Star to build a drive-through in a UI parking lot located at the corner of Third and Line streets. The UI believes it will create a new income stream for the university and put the existing parking lot to better use. If the development is approved by the city of Moscow, Red Star will work with UI staff on final construction and size development plans.

The rent schedule for the 10-year lease amounts to a $42,000 per-year payment for the first five years, and a $48,300 per-year payment for the next five years. The UI will cover costs for sanitary and stormwater connections.

Red Star Coffee Company also operates a coffee stand on Pullman Road in Moscow.

Also on Wednesday, the State Board of Education approved a new policy on the “planning and delivery of academic and career-technical programs,” according to a news release.

The revised policy is intended to improve “systemness” at Idaho’s public higher education institutions.