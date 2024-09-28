NORTHBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS), a global leader in applied safety science, today announced it opened a new portable generator testing laboratory at the company’s multiple laboratory complex in Toronto to help global manufacturers bring safer portable generators to the market and help prevent carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning of humans and pets.

Every year, people and pets die in incidents related to portable generator use. For example, most of the incidents associated with portable generators that were reported to the United States (U.S.) Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) involved CO poisoning from generators used indoors or in partially enclosed spaces, which can pose safety risks. According to a CPSC report, “ Non-Fire Carbon Monoxide Deaths Associated with the Use of Consumer Products 2020 Annual Estimates,” on average, more than 200 consumers die in the U.S. each year from CO poisoning related to consumer products; about 92 of those deaths are linked to portable generators.

“Portable generators are essential in keeping appliances and other critical items running during power outages and related events such as wildfires, severe weather and natural disasters. However, portable generators can also present risks if not used in the correct environment, and it’s important for consumers to take precautions and follow safety instructions,” said David Lefebvre, regional director of Canada at UL Solutions. “With our new portable generator testing capabilities, UL Solutions is helping address potentially unsafe levels of carbon monoxide that can result from the misuse of portable generators.”

UL Solutions tests portable generators to UL 2201, the Standard for Carbon Monoxide (CO) Emission Rate of Portable Generators. In order to achieve certification, a portable generator must limit the active CO emissions produced while its engine is running and be equipped with a sensor that will shut the unit off if it detects a high output or accumulation of CO.

