United Airlines is seeking a $4.9 million revenue guarantee in the upcoming year to continue its nonstop Denver-Lewiston flights, which would be shifted to a larger aircraft.

The deadline to provide “direction” to the airline on its proposal is Oct. 1, said Michael Isaacs, director of the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, at a Tuesday meeting of its authority board.

United would replace the 1990s era 50-seat CRJ-200 jets on the route with 70-to-76-seat E-175 jets, Isaacs said.

The larger aircraft have the potential to generate more revenue partly because they have first-class, comfort-plus and coach areas, he said.

First-class passengers as well as business passengers who book flights less than three weeks in advance are where airlines make a significant share of revenue, Isaacs said.

Exactly who would pay for a subsidy is not clear. The owners of the airport, the city of Lewiston and Nez Perce County, didn’t include any money in their budgets for a subsidy for the 2025 fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.

A total of 40% of summer seats on United flights are filled by cruise boat passengers, said Isaacs, suggesting that if 20,000 cruise boat passengers paid a $200 fee it would generate $4 million in a year.

Lots of steps would be required to impose such a fee, such as restructuring the joint powers agreement that governs the airport since it doesn’t cover Asotin County, where the Port of Clarkston has the cruise boat docks, Isaacs said.

Another option is seeking solutions at the state and federal level, something Hannah Liedkie, a Lewiston councilor, said at the meeting she is beginning to explore.

“I cannot go after the taxpayer any more than what we are,” said Liedkie, who’s running unopposed for a seat on the Nez Perce County Commission this November.

Liedkie attended the meeting along with Nez Perce County Commissioners Doug Havens and Don Beck.

“The county and the city have been very successful with our contribution to get and keep United here,” said Havens in a text message to the Tribune after listening to Isaacs’ presentation. “But the failure of the business community to be supportive of the airlines as they are in other communities is a big disappointment.”

United has a revenue guarantee with the city of Lewiston where it could receive as much as $4 million for the year ending Sept. 30.