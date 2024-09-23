UP FRONT/COMMENTARY: Some people just have seizures — including me

Health crises usually strike at the beginning or end of one’s life — they rarely happen when you’re just entering adulthood.

I’m one of those anomalies.

I got diagnosed with a seizure disorder and had my first episode when I was 18, a few months after graduating high school.

While I can’t tell you exactly how many shaky blackouts I’ve had over the last seven years (that’s what the notes app on my mom’s iPad is for), it’s somewhere north of 10.

All of my episodes feature unique experiences but include several frustrating similarities, such as my left shoulder popping out of its socket and a hazy mind trying to figure out what just happened.

Unfortunately, even when the clouds clear in my head and my shoulder is put back in place, the answer to “what just happened” is still somewhat of a mystery.

“Some people just have seizures,” and sadly, I make up the small majority of people who lose control of their bodies from time to time.

This random stroke of luck has gotten my driver’s license revoked, guaranteed arthritis in my shoulder and put me in crippling medical debt. But it’s not all bad; I’ve lived to tell the tale, and I have some unbelievable stories to share with the loyal subscribers of the Lewiston Tribune.

Here’s one of them:

Someone get this guy behind the wheel

My first epileptic episode happened in the spring of 2018, when I was on my way to pick up breakfast in my 1990 Mazda 626, nicknamed “Ass Kicker.”

Luckily, it happened while Ass Kicker was at a stoplight, and some upstanding citizens were able to call emergency services pretty quickly.

I wasn’t so fortunate with my most recent seizure-while-driving accident on Jan. 5, 2023.

I was slated to cover an Idaho vs. Sacramento State men’s basketball game at 6 p.m.

I stayed awake the night before and didn’t catch any shuteye until about 7 a.m. or so the day of the game.

Going to bed while it was light out and waking up when it was dark was a constant for me as a sports writer.

I woke up, looked at my phone, and the clock read 5:30, 30 minutes until tip-off, and I still needed to make the more than half-hour drive to Moscow.

I rushed out of bed, skipped a shower and sprinted downstairs with my stomach growling.