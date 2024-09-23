TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Vantage, the orchestration layer for retail and commerce media, is excited to announce the appointment of Drew Cashmore to its leadership team. With an impressive background in retail strategy, digital marketing and retail media, Cashmore brings a wealth of experience to the Vantage team, further validating the company’s position as a leader in the retail media space.

Cashmore is a recognized retail strategist, speaker, and thought leader with a proven track record of building, commercializing, and scaling new business models in the retail sector across the globe. As one of the original architects of Walmart Connect in the U.S. and Canada, he played a pivotal role in scaling that retail media business to over $2 billion later applying his expertise to shape Walmart’s international digital marketing and retail media efforts.

“The next phase of retail media growth will come from reducing complexity in buying, planning, execution and measurement for advertisers, as well as finding efficiencies in the operating model for retailers,” said Cashmore. “Vantage has built a forward-thinking technology solution that is reducing the complexities of today’s retail media and I’m excited to play a crucial role in the company's next stage of innovation and growth.”

In addition to his work with Walmart, Cashmore has held key positions in other innovative retail ventures including Walmart eCommerce, where he was a founding member, and serving as the CMO of Firework, a SoftBank-backed live shopping platform. Cashmore has worked with some of the world’s leading retailers to help reimagine their retail media offerings. His extensive experience in retail media and digital marketing will be instrumental as Vantage continues to innovate and expand its offerings to meet the evolving needs of retailers globally.

“We are thrilled to welcome Drew to the Vantage team,” said Aran Hamilton, CEO of Vantage. “His deep expertise in retail media, coupled with his visionary approach to strategy and growth, makes him the perfect fit to lead our strategic initiatives as we continue to empower retailers to maximize their media networks.”

This appointment, in addition to the recently announced senior leadership team and several yet-to-be-announced retail partners, marks a significant step forward for Vantage as the company continues to focus on delivering cutting-edge retail media solutions that drive growth and profitability for retailers worldwide.

Vantage is the orchestration platform for retail and commerce media, helping enterprise retailers unify onsite, offsite, and in-store media assets. With offices in Toronto, Atlanta, and Melbourne, Vantage has helped some of the world’s top retailers to efficiently launch and scale retail media networks, enabling seamless integration of technologies and unifying cross-functional teams. For more information, visit www.gotVantage.com.