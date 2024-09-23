SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

VDURA, a global leader in AI (Artificial Intelligence) and HPC (High Performance Computing) data storage solutions, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the inaugural Texas CryoEM Symposium, hosted by the UT Southwestern Medical Center. This symposium brings together leading cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) researchers from top Texas institutions, including UT Southwestern, UT Austin, Baylor College of Medicine, Texas A&M, UT Health Science Center San Antonio, MD Anderson, and others. VDURA’s sponsorship underscores its commitment to advancing cryo-EM research through innovative data storage and management technology.

Cryo-EM, a groundbreaking tool in structural biology, produces massive amounts of data, making efficient data storage, retrieval, and analysis critical to scientific discovery. With VDURA’s Data Platform, researchers gain access to a robust, scalable solution designed to handle the high-throughput data demands of cryo-EM, accelerating research pipelines, and providing reliable access to critical information.

"VDURA’s sponsorship of the Texas CryoEM Symposium underscores our commitment to advancing data-driven breakthroughs in life sciences research," said Matt Swalley, Senior Director of Marketing at VDURA. "Our platform’s unmatched performance, scalability, and data durability make it the ideal solution for cryo-EM researchers, ensuring they can process and analyze vast datasets without bottlenecks."

Daniel Stoddard, Assistant Professor, Department of Biophysics and CryoEM Facility Director at UT Southwestern, stated: “We appreciate VDURA’s valuable sponsorship of the inaugural Texas CryoEM Symposium, which will bring together researchers in the field to advance our knowledge of cryo-EM research and promote access to the latest technology for high-resolution imaging."

VDURA’s Data Platform has already demonstrated its ability to transform data management in cryo-EM by reducing computation times, enabling researchers to gain faster insights into protein structures that are essential for drug design and understanding diseases. By consolidating large datasets into a seamless, globally accessible architecture, VDURA enables effortless data management, improving research outcomes and productivity.

This sponsorship further cements VDURA’s leadership in the cryo-EM vertical, positioning the company as a critical partner in advancing life sciences research. VDURA will continue to play a pivotal role in ensuring cryo-EM laboratories worldwide have the tools they need to push the boundaries of scientific discovery.

For more information on the Texas CryoEM Symposium, visit texascryoemsymposium2024.splashthat.com or contact VDURA at info@vdura.com.

About VDURA

VDURA is a leader in AI and HPC data storage, offering unmatched durability, reliability, and performance in data management. Catering to industries like cryo-electron microscopy, genomics, and bioinformatics, VDURA enables organizations to unlock the full potential of their data.