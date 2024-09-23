Voya Financial schedules announcement of third-quarter 2024 results

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) announced today that it will host a webcast and conference call for its third-quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET. Voya will issue a press release announcing the company’s third-quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024.

When issued, the press release – along with the company’s investor supplement and analyst presentation – will be available on the company’s investor relations website at investors.voya.com.

The conference call webcast, which will include a slide presentation, will be streamed live on the company’s investor relations website at investors.voya.com. Please access the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the webcast will be available at investors.voya.com starting at approximately 1 p.m. ET on Nov. 6, 2024.

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is a leading health, wealth and investment company with approximately 9,000 employees who are focused on achieving Voya’s aspirational vision: “Clearing your path to financial confidence and a more fulfilling life.” Through products, solutions and technologies, Voya helps its 15.2 million individual, workplace and institutional clients become well planned, well invested and well protected. Benefitfocus, a Voya company and a leading benefits administration provider, extends the reach of Voya’s workplace benefits and savings offerings by engaging directly with over 12 million employees in the U.S. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and committed to conducting business in a way that is economically, ethically, socially and environmentally responsible. Voya has earned recognition as: one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies ® by Ethisphere; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

