WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

358 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ522-262300-

Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Roslyn and Easton

358 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the

40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s, except

in the lower 60s valleys. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s, except in the mid 60s

valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s,

except in the upper 50s to lower 60s valleys.

$$

WAZ523-262300-

Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s, except in

the upper 60s to lower 70s valleys. Light wind, becoming south

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in the lower to mid 70s

valleys. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s,

except in the lower to mid 70s valleys. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows

in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ521-262300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

