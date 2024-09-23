WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
_____
767 FPUS56 KPDT 261059
ZFPPDT
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
WAZ026-262300-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ027-262300-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. North
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.
$$
WAZ028-262300-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ029-262300-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light wind,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. West wind
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around
50. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to
mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
$$
WAZ030-262300-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in
the 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper
40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ522-262300-
Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-
Including the cities of Roslyn and Easton
358 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the
40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph overnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s, except
in the lower 60s valleys. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s, except in the mid 60s
valleys.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
high mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s,
except in the upper 50s to lower 60s valleys.
$$
WAZ523-262300-
Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s, except in
the upper 60s to lower 70s valleys. Light wind, becoming south
5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in the lower to mid 70s
valleys. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s,
except in the lower to mid 70s valleys. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows
in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
WAZ521-262300-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2024 AccuWeather